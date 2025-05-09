Chili’s Introduces New Margarita of the Month, The Radical ‘Rita

Chili’s® Grill & Bar, the seller of more margaritas than any restaurant brand in the U.S., introduces the Radical ‘Rita, a blast from the past in margarita form. The eye-catching margarita takes ’90s nostalgia to the max this May with TV it girl Tiffani Thiessen raising a glass (and a themed swizzle stick) to Chili’s newest margarita.

Available at participating Chili’s locations nationwide, the $6 Radical ‘Rita is crafted with Lunazul® Blanco Tequila, Monin® Dragonfruit, a float of Blue Curaçao, House-Made Sour, and is garnished with a lime wedge and a collection of ’90s-inspired swizzle sticks. Guests can use their swizzle sticks to transform the color of their margaritas right before their eyes as the brilliant pink and blue are swirled together to become a vibrant purple cocktail.

A margarita as iconic as this one will have its share of fans, none more major than one of the biggest icons of the decade, Tiffani Thiessen. She stars in a video where she calmly demonstrates the Radical ‘Rita’s color-shifting capability while the rest of the Chili’s guests around her are “attacked” by the ’90s. Thiessen is no stranger to Chili’s or mixing margaritas, so combining the two on camera in the name of the ’90s was a natural fit.

“Everyone knows me from my days on America’s favorite ’90s sitcom, but what they might not know is that I also love a great margarita – and some of my favorite early memories with my husband were made at Chili’s,” said actress Tiffani Thiessen. “Chili’s really knows how to tap into the spirit of such an iconic decade — one I’m especially fond of — with their Radical ‘Rita.”

The Radical ‘Rita is the latest in Chili’s Margarita of the Month program, a rotating offering of monthly margs that guests can enjoy every day at the low price of $6, first introduced in 2018. Chili’s is committed to having the best value in the industry and offers something for everyone, whether it’s holiday crowd pleasers like the Witches Brew Marg or Merry Maker Marg or plays on classic flavors like the Lemon Drop Marg. In fact, demand for the wallet-friendly $6 Margaritas of the Month and the rest of the brand’s extended marg menu led to over 25 million margaritas being sold in 2024 alone.

Throughout May, fans can see Thiessen and the Radical ‘Rita on Peacock and streaming apps encouraging Chili’s fans and margarita lovers alike to try a taste of the rad ’90s. The campaign video is directed by Mike Diva, the creative mind most recently behind your favorite Saturday Night Live video shorts.

For more information and to find a Radical ‘Rita at a location near you this May, visit chilis.com. At participating locations only. Must be 21+ to purchase or consume alcohol.

