Pillsbury Introduces BIG COOKIES Cookie Dough

Forget waiting for the weekend or a special occasion — Pillsbury is making every day a cookie day with the debut of Pillsbury BIG COOKIES, a new line of refrigerated cookie dough that makes bakery-style cookies fresh at home whenever the cravings hit.

More than three times the size of Pillsbury’s classic cookie size, BIG COOKIES cookie dough is packed with indulgent, satisfying flavor that can be baked up in 17-21 minutes. The new lineup features three varieties available in six-count packs, sprinkled with delicious ingredients that are full of taste and texture:

S’mores: Loaded with gooey marshmallow pieces and chocolate chunks for campfire-inspired bliss

Loaded with gooey marshmallow pieces and chocolate chunks for campfire-inspired bliss Chocolate Chunk Salted Caramel: Swirls of sweet caramel and melty chocolate in a buttery-rich cookie

Swirls of sweet caramel and melty chocolate in a buttery-rich cookie Double Chocolate Cherry: A decadent mix of rich cocoa and bursts of tart cherries

Like all Pillsbury cookie dough, these treats are Safe to Eat Raw so you can enjoy them baked or right out of the pack. All three flavors of the new Pillsbury BIG COOKIES cookie dough will be available at Walmart in May and roll out to retailers nationwide this summer for an MSRP of $5.99. Get baking and follow @Pillsbury on Instagram and Facebook.

Source: Business Wire

