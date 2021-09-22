Centennial High Celebrates 25th Anniversary Homecoming

Centennial High students were out in full force Friday, September 10, as they celebrated the school’s 25th anniversary Homecoming.

After the school’s annual parade Friday afternoon, the varsity football team took on Antioch High School and ended the week with a 43-6 win.

“It was a great experience for our students and community to come together and celebrate Centennial High,” said CHS Principal Dr. Kevin Dyson. “Ending the festivities with a great Friday Night Lights victory over Antioch High just made the day even more special. I am proud of our staff, students and community for coming together.”