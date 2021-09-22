High Hopes Request Public to Donate Items for Yard Sale

High Hopes Development Center is inviting the community to both donate to and shop its inaugural yard sale Saturday, October 2. Donations are accepted through Tuesday, September 28, at its Franklin campus (301 High Hopes Court) Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“As an organization that serves many families, we know how quickly toys and other household items can be outgrown while still remaining in excellent condition,” said Gail Powell, High Hopes Executive Director. “We are hopeful our yard sale will provide an opportunity for the community to both donate their gently used items and shop new finds for their homes and families.”

Accepted items for donation and for sale include household goods like furniture, kitchen items, exercise equipment, camping gear and luggage, as well as baby equipment like strollers, swings, monitors, activity tables and more. Toys and bikes may also be available, as well as items previously used in High Hopes Classrooms. No clothes or shoes of any kind will be accepted.

All items will require staff approval and must be in good, working and clean condition. All proceeds from the event will benefit the mission of High Hopes, and any remaining items will be donated locally. For donations of large or oversized items, please contact Consuelo Hawkins at 615-721-5572 to schedule a drop-off.

High Hopes is partnering with members of the Franklin Noon Rotary to collect items and staff the event. For more information on donating items and shopping the sale, visit highhopesforkids.org/yard-sale.

About High Hopes Development Center | High Hopes Development Center is a 37-year-old non-profit organization that loves, nurtures and educates children with two integrated programs helping each child reach their maximum potential. Children ages 6 weeks to kindergarten, with and without special needs, are educated together in inclusive preschool classrooms by a team of experienced teachers supporting the individual needs of each child. High Hopes also offers an on-site pediatric therapy clinic, allowing children to receive therapy services during their preschool day. The outpatient pediatric therapy clinic provides occupational, speech, physical and feeding therapies to children from birth to 21 years. High Hopes gives children of all intellectual, physical and mental abilities the opportunity to learn and grow together in an environment that provides a strong foundation for future academic and social success.