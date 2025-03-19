Centennial High Art Hosts Another Clay Camp

Centennial High’s final art camp of the school year will take place at the end of March.

After being rescheduled due to weather, the school will now host three sessions on March 21-22.

The first session is for adults only and will take place on Friday, March 21 from 5:45 p.m. until 8 p.m. Adults who attend will get to make either a coil vase or a flowerpot.

Two additional sessions for children will take place on Saturday, March 22. The first one will be from 9:45 a.m. until noon; the second will take place from 1:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Children who attend either session will make a flower pot and a surprise craft.

The cost is $40 per adult and $30 per child. To register, fill out the online form. Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

Contact CHS art teacher Renee Gary for more information.

Source: WCS

