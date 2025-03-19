Franklin High Student Wins State Bookmark Contest

Franklin High senior Shayla Carrera will have her bookmark design distributed across the State after winning the annual Tennessee Association of School Librarians (TASL) contest.

More than 150 students from across Tennessee submitted a design based on the theme Reading is Magical at Your School Library. Shayla’s artwork won first place.

“I really enjoy art and reading since they both allow me to use my imagination to travel to other places or create images in my mind,” Shayla said. “I used my love of fantasy books to think of a design. I wanted to capture how magical stories and the library are to me, and I am honored to have won first place.”

Copies of the winning bookmark designs will be sent to the Tennessee State Legislature and given to librarians across the State at the annual TASL Conference in the fall.

“I love to have students use their creativity to promote reading,” said FHS librarian Tiffany Tucker. “Librarians are always interested in partnering with other disciplines to help students reach their full potential. I am excited that we have another first-place win for our school this year. I am always excited when Franklin High students are recognized at the State level.”

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email