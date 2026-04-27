Celebrating WCS March Bus Drivers of the Month

Williamson County Schools is proud to recognize the Bus Drivers of the Month for March 2026.

John Scherrer, Thomas Eslinger, Crystal Graves, Sharon Butler, Carrie McQueen and Laura McQueen were recognized during a special ceremony on April 15. Thanks to Sonic Drive-In, each honoree received a free breakfast, a gift card and a certificate of appreciation.

Each month, a selection committee sorts through nominations to celebrate a group of bus drivers who go above and beyond to serve our students and communities.

If you know a bus driver who’s deserving of this honor, submit a nomination through the WCS website to help us celebrate them in an upcoming month.

Source: WCS

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