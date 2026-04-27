WCS Ensembles Excel at Spring Performance Assessments

Williamson County Schools middle and high school ensembles are proving that they’re among the best at the annual Concert Performance Assessments and Choral Performance Assessments.

The assessments are an opportunity for ensembles to perform musical selections for adjudication by a panel of judges. Each group is also evaluated on their sight-reading ability.

The Middle Tennessee Band and Orchestra Association (MTSBOA) rates ensembles on a scale of one to five, with one being the highest rating possible. The Middle Tennessee Vocal Association (MTVA) gives a superior rating to the ensembles with the highest-rated performances.

Congratulations to the ensembles listed below.

MTSBOA Concert Performance Assessment 2026 School Ensemble Overall Score Brentwood Middle 8th Grade Orchestra 1 Centennial High Concert Orchestra 2 Mill Creek Middle Intermediate Orchestra 1 Hillsboro School 7/8 Grade Orchestra 2 Heritage Middle 8th Grade Orchestra 2 Fairview Middle Orchestra 3 Sunset Middle 7/8 Grade Orchestra 1 Brentwood Middle 7th Grade Orchestra 1 Page Middle 7/8 Grade Orchestra 1 Grassland Middle String Orchestra 1 Woodland Middle Orchestra 1 Fairview High Orchestra 2 Centennial High Chamber Strings 3 Nolensville High Concert Orchestra 2 Summit High Orchestra 1 Page High Orchestra 1 Independence High Chamber Orchestra 2 Ravenwood High Combined Orchestra 1 Franklin High Chamber Orchestra 1 Nolensville High Honors Orchestra 1 Brentwood High Orchestra 1 Ravenwood Chamber Orchestra 1 Centennial High Concert Band 1 Ravenwood High Symphonic Band 2 Independence High Concert Band 2 Nolensville High Wind Ensemble 1 Hillsboro School 7th Grade Band 1 Spring Station Middle 7th Grade Band 1 Page Middle Concert Band 1 Grassland Middle 7th Grade Concert Band 1 Grassland Middle 8th Grade Symphonic Band 1 Independence High Symphonic Band 2 Page High Symphonic Band 1 Ravenwood High Wind Symphony 1 Brentwood High Wind Ensemble 1 Independence High Wind Ensemble 2 Page High Wind Ensemble 1 Ravenwood High Wind Ensemble 2 Centennial High Wind Ensemble 1 Heritage Middle 8th Grade Band 2 Spring Station Middle 8th Grade Band 1 Hillsboro School 8th Grade Band 1 Woodland Middle Symphonic Band 1 Sunset Middle Band 1 Fairview Middle 8th Grade Band 3 Franklin High Concert Band 1 Mill Creek Middle Intermediate Band 1 Nolensville High Concert Band 1 Franklin High Symphonic Band 1 Page Middle Honors Band 1 Mill Creek Middle Advanced Band 1 Fairview High Concert Band 2 Nolensville High Symphonic Band 2 Summit High Wind Ensemble 1 Franklin High Wind Ensemble 1