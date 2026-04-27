Home News Students Represent WCS in All-State Honors Choir

Students Represent WCS in All-State Honors Choir

By
Michael Carpenter
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Students Represent WCS in All-State Honors Choir
Students Represent WCS in All-State Honors Choir

Five College Grove Elementary students proudly performed in the Tennessee Treble All-State Honors Choir. The event was hosted by the Tennessee Music Education Association April 10-11.

After dedicating hours to auditioning, rehearsing, learning and memorizing music, Caroline Stephens, Collins Walters, Edith Quattrone, Gabby Chain and Mia McBroom joined voices with more than 200 other students from across the state.

“Their performance was an exceptional display of their hard work and passion for singing,” said College Grove Elementary Music Specialist Angela Hix. “I am one proud music teacher.”

Source: WCS
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