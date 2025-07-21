Buca di Beppo Launches Signature ‘Happiest of Hours’ Menu

Buca di Beppo is all about bringing people together – and giving them something to celebrate. Guests can now enjoy summer with the newly revamped Happiest of Hours menu, featuring refreshing drink specials and craveable bites available throughout the restaurant – including the bar and patio – available Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Happiest of Hours menu at Buca di Beppo starts at just $6, featuring 14 oz. domestic draft beers available nationwide. Guests can also enjoy a selection of wines and Buca di Beppo’s hand-crafted white and red sangria* starting at $6, along with signature cocktails beginning at $7 – including the refreshing new Aperol Spritz*.

A fresh take on Buca di Beppo’s previous Happy Hour menu, the new Happiest of Hours menu brings even more value and flexibility to guest experiences and celebrations – with shareable bites including Crispy Parmesan Brussels Sprouts, Mini Fried Mozzarella, Bruschetta, and Garlic Parmesan Fries.

In addition to gathering at the table, bar, or patio for Buca’s Happiest of Hours, guests can also dig into the limited-time Feasts For Four menu, starting at just $40. The Famiglia Feast comes with Buca di Beppo’s delicious garlic bread, a choice of salad and a choice of pasta for four. For those looking to upgrade, the Epic Famiglia Feast is available for $49.99, which includes garlic bread, a choice of salad, pasta, and an entrée for four. The Feasts For Four offer is available for in-restaurant dining, carry-out, and delivery. For more information on Feasts For Four, please visit DineAtBuca.com/feast-for-four/.

Buca di Beppo welcomes guests for lunch, dinner and all celebratory occasions. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling the restaurant directly or online. For a list of Buca di Beppo locations, please visit DineAtBuca.com/locations. To stay in the loop and receive exclusive offers, sign up for Buca di Beppo’s e-club by visiting DineAtBuca.com/eclub/.

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email