Brentwood to Hold Special Election to Fill Open Seat

Brentwood, Tenn. – At its Monday, August 22, 2022, regular Brentwood Board of Commissioners meeting, the Board unanimously voted to fill the vacancy on the Board of Commissioners by a special election. The vacancy is due to the death of Commissioner Regina Smithson, whose term ended in May 2025. The date of the special election will be determined by the Williamson County Election Commission, as provided by state law. The action also provided that the candidate receiving the highest number of votes in the special election shall serve the remainder of Commissioner Smithson’s term.

City Manager Kirk Bednar did explain that under Brentwood’s municipal charter, there is a 90-day waiting period to ask the Williamson County Election Commission to set the election date, which is expected to be sometime in mid-January. A formal request for the special election will be sent to the Williamson County Election commission following the expiration of the 90-day waiting period.

For anyone interested in becoming a Brentwood City Commissioner or learning about the qualifications for elected office in Tennessee, you can learn more here: https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/your-government/board-of-commissioners

A schedule for candidate qualifying and other information will be announced later this fall once the date of the election has been officially determined. This information will be available on the Brentwood City government website at www.BrentwoodTN.gov, its social media channels, and BTV, Channel 19.