Brentwood Issues Burn Ban Ahead of Public Safety Day

Due to the persistent drought conditions in Middle Tennessee, Brentwood Fire officials have suspended the issuance of burn permits for open burning until the area receives measurable rainfall. Brentwood Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal Jeff Pender said, “the prolonged dry weather, combined with windy conditions means that permit-required open burning cannot be conducted safely. Until further notice, we cannot safely allow open burning in Brentwood.” Commercial businesses which use air curtain destructors under supervised, controlled environments are exempt from the ban. Brentwood Fire officials will continue to monitor conditions and notify residents and businesses when the ban on burning is lifted.

Public Safety Day – Saturday, October 8

The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department will hold its 11th Annual Public Safety Day Festival from 10am-2pm, Saturday, October 8, 2022, in the Brentwood Place Brentwood Shopping Center parking lot located at 330 Franklin Road. The festival will include children’s activities, fire displays, Brentwood Police officers and 911 Dispatch information, and emergency medical vehicles. There will also be a residential fire sprinkler exhibition, a demonstration of how firefighters use equipment to remove someone trapped following a vehicle accident, and a demonstration from Middle Tennessee Electric on electric safety.

There were more than 1,500 in attendance last year. Brentwood Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Goss says “this day is an excellent way for children and parents to learn about fire safety in a controlled environment with hands on learning. Children will be able to operate a real fire hose and see firsthand how fast a small room can go up in flames. This day helps educate our community’s youngest and oldest residents about the responsibility of public safety and what to do if ever they encounter an emergency.”

Coordinator and Fire Engineer Steven White says, “Please bring your entire family and neighborhood friends out. There will be a bounce house, a hazmat trailer, a water spray station, the Brentwood Police Department K-9 unit, DARE officers, free car seat checks, and CPR demonstrations.” One of the most visual events is the side-by-side house burn demonstration and it will take place around 12 o’clock noon. The significance of the side-by-side burn is to show the public how important it is to have working smoke alarms and the value of having your home and/or workplace equipped with fire sprinklers. “It really shows residents and the public how a sprinkler system works and clears up any myths that television and Hollywood have incorrectly depicted,” White said.

Station Tours

In addition to the Public Safety Day Festival, all four Brentwood Fire Stations will be open and offering tours on Saturday between 10am-2pm. Firefighters will be able to discuss station life, explain their duties, and talk about fire safety.

Brentwood’s four stations are located at:

• 5211 Maryland Way

• 1301 Wilson Pike

• 1750 General George Patton Drive

• 1300 Sunset Road

If you can’t make it to our station tours, you can still get a sneak peek inside our fire stations by watching a virtual station tour video. It shows where firefighters sleep at the station, eat, and what equipment is included on a fire truck. VIDEO: Brentwood Fire and Rescue Virtual Fire Station Tour

The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department is also teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, October 9-15, 2022. This year’s campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

Here are some key home fire escape planning tips:

Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit fpw.org and sparky.org Please subscribe to the City of Brentwood YouTube channel where you can find many more educational videos about the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department.