Blue Sushi Sake Grill Headed to McEwen Northside in Franklin

Flagship Restaurant Group announced plans to open its second Blue Sushi Sake Grill location in Franklin.

Blue Sushi Sake Grill, which is currently the largest sushi chain running a sustainably sourced seafood program in partnership with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch, is set to open in the summer of 2023 at McEwen Northside, the 45-acre community of fully integrated retail, commercial and residential space in the heart of Cool Springs.

“Blue Sushi Sake Grill brings an elevated experience that has been a missing category of the Cool Springs area,” said Mark Traylor, director of Retail Leasing at Boyle Investment Company, co-developer along with Northwood Investors and Northwood Ravin of McEwen Northside. “Blue Sushi Sake Grill was already committed to the Nashville market with its first location in downtown Nashville,and we are proud they chose to have their second Tennessee location at McEwen Northside.”

Blue Sushi Sake Grill was the first of many concepts developed by Flagship Restaurant Group founders Nick Hogan, Tom Allisma, Anthony Hitchcock and Tony Gentile in 2002. Currently, 18 Blue Sushi Sake Grill restaurants are in operation in markets ranging from Nashville to Denver, Chicago, and Austin. The sustainability-focused restaurant will maximize the sushi experience for customers by encouraging them to explore a diverse range of fresh maki, sashimi, nigiri,and vegan sushi (currently the broadest program in the country). They also serve grill items on their menu as an alternative option to enhance the Asian-inspired dishes through an Americanized lens.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in Nashville with the opening of Blue Sushi Sake Grill at McEwen Northside,” said Nick Hogan, CEO, and co-owner of Flagship Restaurant Group. “We are passionate about sustainability and providing an impactful dining experience to our guests, so we are excited to continue to be part of a destination that has the same passion we do for culinary, beverage and responsible sourcing practices.”

Blue Sushi Sake Grill’s 6,000-square-foot space was specifically designed for a signature restaurant such as Blue Sushi, with features like high ceilings and dedicated patio space. The contemporary design of their McEwen Northside location will emphasize the boutique brand that Blue Sushi Sake Grill encapsulates.McEwen Northside’s Block A office space is fully leased and, with the addition of Blue Sushi Sake Grill, has 12,000 square feet of retail space available for lease.

McEwen Northside is home to leading businesses including Mitsubishi Motors North American Headquarters, Williamson, Inc., and OMNIA Partners. Other local favorites and first-to-market restaurants and retailers include Aesthetic + Wellness, Club Pilates, Condado Tacos, Fink’s Jewelers, Jeni’s Ice Cream, North Italia, Perry’s Steakhouse, Scissors and Scotch, Vintage Vine 100, along with Neighbors Bar and Grill.

Located adjacent to the McEwen/I-65 Interchange in Franklin, Tenn., McEwen Northside is a mixed-use district in the center of Cool Springs. The development features 750,000 square feet of office space, 113,000 square feet of restaurants and specialty retail, two hotels that total 310 keys, McEwen Northside apartments with 770 luxury units, and beautifully designed green spaces.

