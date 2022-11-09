WCS Shows Appreciation for School Psychologists

It’s National School Psychology Week, and the district wants to thank the people who work hard to support students emotionally, behaviorally, socially and more.

School psychologists work throughout the year to provide counseling, instruction and mentoring for students who need it. School psychologists also work with families, teachers and administrators to ensure that students perform to the best of their abilities.

The district’s school psychologists are highly trained in both psychology and education and must be certified and licensed by the Tennessee Department of Education. The district currently has 60 school psychologists on staff. More Photos at WCS!

