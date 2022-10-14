McEwen Northside Announces 300,000 Square Foot Addition

McEwen Northside, a 45-acre mixed-use urban district in the heart of Cool Springs, is once again expanding.

The new 300,000-square-foot phase known as Block E will feature a building of nine stories with eight floors of Class A office space, 30,000 square feet of creative office space, specialty retail and restaurant space located on the ground floor, and a skybridge connecting the parking garage for convenient access. In addition, a freestanding 8,000-square-foot signature restaurant building has been planned with a second-floor showroom office encased with a glass exterior.

“Since McEwen Northside first opened, the retail and office space has been in high demand,” said Thomas McDaniel, director of Office Properties for Boyle, the co-developer of McEwen Northside along with Northwood Investors and Northwood Ravin. “McEwen Northside is a vibrant, growing community that blends favorite local businesses, luxury residential, intentional outdoor spaces and innovative office space, and we are excited to give more brands and businesses the opportunity to call McEwen Northside home.”

Construction is set to begin in early 2023 with a projected opening in 2024. With the completion of Block E, the McEwen Northside district will be 80% complete.

“One of our core tenets at Boyle is a commitment to building community, and that includes developing premier, quality districts that make meaningful impacts, not just for tenants and residents but for the broader community,” said Phil Fawcett, managing partner with Boyle. “We are seeing more interest in office space with features like at McEwen Northside than ever, and this new development will allow companies to offer a compelling work environment for their employees, with appealing built-in amenities aimed to improve work-life balance, such as fitness studios, meeting spaces, restaurants, shopping and more.”

Williamson Inc. reports that 12 of the 25 largest publicly traded companies in the Nashville region are in Williamson County. McEwen Northside presents a unique, one-of-a-kind location for companies looking to settle in the sought-after and growing Cool Springs area.

McEwen Northside is home to leading businesses including Williamson Inc., Mitsubishi Motors North American Headquarters and OMNIA Partners. Other local favorites and first-to-market restaurants and retailers include Aesthetic + Wellness, Neighbors Bar and Grill, Club Pilates, Condado Tacos, Fink’s Jewelers, Jeni’s Ice Cream, North Italia, Perry’s Steakhouse, Scissors and Scotch, and Vintage Vine 100.

Located adjacent to the McEwen/I-65 Interchange in Franklin, Tenn., McEwen Northside is a mixed-use district in the center of Cool Springs. The development features 750,000 square feet of office space, 113,000 square feet of restaurants and specialty retail, two hotels that total 310 keys, McEwen Northside apartments with 340 luxury units, and beautifully designed green spaces.