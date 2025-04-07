Blue Raider Football Showcase set for April 12, 2025

MURFREESBORO – The Middle Tennessee football program will host the 2025 Blue Raider Showcase presented by MMC to celebrate the conclusion of spring practice. The Blue Raider Showcase will occur inside Floyd Stadium on April 12 at 2 PM. The event is free and open to the public.

It will be a great Blue Raider day on campus as the soccer team, softball, and baseball programs will play home games. Soccer will face Cumberland at 1 PM, softball will host WKU at 4 PM, and baseball will entertain Louisiana Tech at 4 PM.

As for the Blue Raider Showcase, the team will be available for autographs on the field beginning at 1:20 PM. Gates will open at 1 PM, and autographs will end at 1:45 so the team can prepare for practice.

It will be an excellent opportunity for fans to get a first look at the 2025 Blue Raiders as the team will go through team periods, 7-on-7 drills, and much more. During practice breaks, the youth flag football participants from this winter will compete in a 40-yard dash and have a punt, pass, and kick competition.

Fans at the Blue Raider Showcase can also take advantage of a blowout sale by Textbook Brokers inside Lightning’s Locker Room. Blue Raider gear will be discounted up to 75%, so take advantage of this great opportunity.

Concession stands will be open, and a food truck (Creative Culinary Cuisine) will be available. The Blue Raider Ticket Office will also be on hand to assist with fans in renewing their football season tickets as well as have availability for those wishing to explore becoming a part of the season ticket holder family for 2025.

The athletic department also encourages fans to download the free Blue Raider app on their phone to have the latest football roster at their fingertips. Due to construction, stadium seating for the event will be on the east side only.

Source: MTSU

