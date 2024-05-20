BGA Students Raise $2,000 for Ellie G’s Dream World

Battle Ground Academy (BGA) students presented Friends of Franklin Parks (FOFP) with a $2,000 donation for Ellie G’s Dream World last month. For the 2023-2024 school year, the BGA students selected Friends of Franklin Parks as their Institution of Emphasis. They have raised money for Ellie G’s Dream World through creative fundraisers, including a cookie-eating contest and bake sale. Each year, the Upper School Student Council selects one nonprofit from student nominations and focuses the school’s collective service efforts on that organization.

“The lesson in service that we learned from being a part of Ellie G’s Dream World is not just about raising money or participation,” said Leigh Roberts, Director of Student Engagement and Global Studies at BGA. “It’s about learning someone’s story and taking part in your community, which creates a culture of service and a lasting love for giving back. “

Their generous donation brings the total to over $893,000, which was raised to help the City of Franklin complete this project.

“We are so proud of these young leaders for their commitment to creating a space in our community where all people can play together regardless of their physical abilities,” said Torrey Barnhill, FOFP Executive Director. “The future of Franklin is in good hands with these students.”

Franklin’s first inclusive playground, Ellie G’s Dream World, will be housed within the new southeast Municipal Complex located on Carothers Parkway. It is projected to cost the City of Franklin over $3 million. FOFP and community partners have committed to help raise $1.5 million to support the city. To support this project, contact Friends of Franklin Parks’ Development Director, Scout Hardin, at [email protected]

Founded in 2011, Friends of Franklin Parks exists to cultivate stewardship within our community to preserve our cultural and natural resources, conserve public open spaces, enhance the park and trail experience, and expand its legacy for future generations. Visit https://www.friendsoffranklinparks.org/ for more information.

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a co-educational, college preparatory school for grades pre-K through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.

