Two Battle Ground Academy alum, Clayton Beathard (22) and Paul Trapeni III (21), were fatally stabbed during a fight Saturday, December 21 at 2:50 a.m. outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill in Nashville. A third individual, also a BGA alum, was treated for injuries

Beathard was the Quarterback for Long Island University where he played nine games this season before missing the rest of the season due to an injury. He was the younger brother to C.J. Beathard, quarterback for San Francisco 49ers and country music singer Tucker Beathard. He was the son of Casey Beathard, country music songwriter and grandson of NFL Hall of Fame executive Bobby Beathard.

The Beathard family released a statement via the BGA Facebook page:

It’s times like this I wish I had Instagram & social media because the love & prayers have been so overwhelming. We cannot possibly thank every single one of you at the rate they come in in texts & phone calls.

Clay was an amazing, big & soft hearted human being with an undeniable love for the Lord. He had his family’s, friends and teammates backs even to a fault. I wish he would have been more inclined to take the high road but he hated “wrong”.

Yes, he was stubborn sometimes but mostly because his beliefs were strong. He lived a full life except for the chance at being the incredible father I know he would have been.

He looooooved kids, underdogs and the less fortunate. His little sister was his world and his love & pride for his older brothers & Charly was off the charts.

He will be missed!! That is an understatement! Nobody’s light shined like His when he smiled.

That’s what we will hold in our hearts because we know he is smiling now. He always worried about all of our welfare… never his own. I say that to say, to those that knew & loved him, please lean into the Lords strength, trust in the Lord and carry on! Carry him with you like a chip on your shoulder. Like the one he carried. He loved people saying he couldn’t do something. That’s where he thrived mostly.

He was never afraid of a challenge so please, all of you take on the next challenge with faith in God and knowing Clay is smiling down and has your back.

I love all of you and I love God for the gift he was to us for a little while.

I beg that your thoughts and prayers go out to whoever committed this act, but The Trapeni family also. Paul was Clay’s teammate & friend at BGA who was also taken in the incident.

Metro Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying four individual’s wanted for questioning in this case. Specifically, Metro Police are looking for Michael D. Mosley. Anyone seeing Mosley or knowing his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.

Four local businesses are also offering a combined $20,000 in reward for information.

Anyone knowing the identities of these persons is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.