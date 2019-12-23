Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
PrevNext

1. Kids Only DIY Ornament Workshop

WHAT: AR Workshop is hosting a Kid Only Holiday Ornament Workshop! They’ll enjoy complimentary cocoa and cookies, and get crafty making their own ornament set (6) and “For Santa & Reindeer” Milk & Cook Mini tray. The sets include 6 ornaments per child.

More info here

WHEN: Monday, Dec 23, 10am – 1pm

WHERE: AR Workshop Franklin, 330 Mayfield Dr Suite A-9, Franklin

2. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Studio Tenn

credit-Studio Tenn

WHAT: Join Studio Tenn this holiday season with Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the Tony Award®-winning family-fun musical that will delight audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. Fully equipped with an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love—the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more— this production will transport you back to a time of fairy tales and fairy godmothers! Rediscover some of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago” in this enchantingly romantic experience for anyone who’s ever had a dream!

More info here

WHEN:
Thursday, Dec 26 2p & 7p
Friday, Dec 27 7p
Saturday, Dec 28 2p & 7p
Sunday, Dec 29 2p & 7p

WHERE: Jamison Theatre in The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin

3. Marshmallow Hikes

WHAT:  Are you looking for something to do with the family during the holidays or an excuse to get out of the house by yourself? How does a nice hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows sound? Come by Owl’s Hill for our annual Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hikes. Cost $10/hiker.

More info here

WHEN: Friday, Dec 27 & Saturday, Dec 28 10am – 2pm

WHERE: Owl’s Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Rd S, Brentwood

4. 2County4Nashville at Pancho’s

WHAT: Come enjoy Mexican food and live country music with 2Country4Nashville at Panchos in Spring Hill, TN. 6:00-9:00 p.m.

WHEN: Thursday, December 26, 6pm – 9pm

WHERE: Pancho’s in Spring Hill, 120 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill

5. The Polar Express Pajama Party

WHAT: Bundle up in your warmest pajamas and head to the movies to watch a Christmas classic: The Polar Express! Your $15 (+.50 online service fee) ticket includes party food, takeaway gifts for the kids and an appearance by the man in red himself–Santa Claus!

The movie will start at 6 p.m., but please arrive between 5-5:30 p.m. so you don’t miss any of the festivities!

More info here

WHEN: Monday, Dec 23 6pm – 9pm

WHERE: Shady Brook Cinemas, 1907 Shady Brook St, Columbia

Previous articleBeathard Family Releases Statement
Andrea Hinds
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here