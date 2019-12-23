Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

2. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Studio Tenn

WHAT: Join Studio Tenn this holiday season with Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the Tony Award®-winning family-fun musical that will delight audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. Fully equipped with an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love—the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more— this production will transport you back to a time of fairy tales and fairy godmothers! Rediscover some of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago” in this enchantingly romantic experience for anyone who’s ever had a dream!

More info here

WHEN:

Thursday, Dec 26 2p & 7p

Friday, Dec 27 7p

Saturday, Dec 28 2p & 7p

Sunday, Dec 29 2p & 7p

WHERE: Jamison Theatre in The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin