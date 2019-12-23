Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

1. Kids Only DIY Ornament Workshop
WHAT: AR Workshop is hosting a Kid Only Holiday Ornament Workshop! They’ll enjoy complimentary cocoa and cookies, and get crafty making their own ornament set (6) and “For Santa & Reindeer” Milk & Cook Mini tray. The sets include 6 ornaments per child.
WHEN: Monday, Dec 23, 10am – 1pm
WHERE: AR Workshop Franklin, 330 Mayfield Dr Suite A-9, Franklin
2. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Studio Tenn
WHAT: Join Studio Tenn this holiday season with Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the Tony Award®-winning family-fun musical that will delight audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. Fully equipped with an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love—the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more— this production will transport you back to a time of fairy tales and fairy godmothers! Rediscover some of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago” in this enchantingly romantic experience for anyone who’s ever had a dream!
WHEN:
Thursday, Dec 26 2p & 7p
Friday, Dec 27 7p
Saturday, Dec 28 2p & 7p
Sunday, Dec 29 2p & 7p
WHERE: Jamison Theatre in The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin
3. Marshmallow Hikes
WHAT: Are you looking for something to do with the family during the holidays or an excuse to get out of the house by yourself? How does a nice hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows sound? Come by Owl’s Hill for our annual Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hikes. Cost $10/hiker.
WHEN: Friday, Dec 27 & Saturday, Dec 28 10am – 2pm
WHERE: Owl’s Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Rd S, Brentwood
4. 2County4Nashville at Pancho’s
WHAT: Come enjoy Mexican food and live country music with 2Country4Nashville at Panchos in Spring Hill, TN. 6:00-9:00 p.m.
WHEN: Thursday, December 26, 6pm – 9pm
WHERE: Pancho’s in Spring Hill, 120 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill
5. The Polar Express Pajama Party
WHAT: Bundle up in your warmest pajamas and head to the movies to watch a Christmas classic: The Polar Express! Your $15 (+.50 online service fee) ticket includes party food, takeaway gifts for the kids and an appearance by the man in red himself–Santa Claus!
The movie will start at 6 p.m., but please arrive between 5-5:30 p.m. so you don’t miss any of the festivities!
WHEN: Monday, Dec 23 6pm – 9pm
WHERE: Shady Brook Cinemas, 1907 Shady Brook St, Columbia