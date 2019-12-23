5 Concerts to Attend this Week

1. Lee Roy Parnell & Friends
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Saturday, December 28, 8 p
Lee Roy Parnell is part of a long line of Texas roots-music eclectics and is among the elite few who can be identified as a triple threat. After honing his skills over more than a decade of playing clubs in Texas and New York, the Americana/Blues-Rock artist known for his guitar prowess (particularly slide guitar), smooth soul-drenched voice, and top-shelf songwriting skills laid a new foundation in Nashville. Parnell launched his solo career on Arista Records, which produced many country hits including “A Little Bit Of You” (#1 hit); “What Kind of Fool Do You Think I Am” & “Tender Moment” (#2 hits), and four other Top 10 hits: “Love Without Mercy,” “On The Road,” “I’m Holding My Own,” and “Heart’s Desire.” Parnell has earned two GRAMMY® Award nominations for his instrumental tracks, “Cat Walk” (with Flaco Jiménez) and “Mama, Screw Your Wig On Tight” and was nominated for the CMA Vocal Event of the Year on “John the Revelator” (with The Fairfield Four).
Parnell offers, “I love many different styles of music…but for me it all goes back to The Blues. Blue-Eyed Soul, Jazz, Rock n Roll and Country all have the same Daddy and that Daddy is The Blues. As long as it’s soulful, I’m in. Muddy Waters was right – ‘The Blues had a baby and they called it Rock n Roll!”
2. Robert Earl Keen
Ryman Auditorium, 116 5th Avenue North, Nashville
Sunday, December 29, 7:30 p
Robert Earl Keen brings his eighth annual Christmas show to Nashville. In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Keen’s theme for this year’s tour is COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Lunar Tunes & Looney Times. He and his band will pay homage to the space race and all things celestial in an out-of-this-world evening of family holiday fun. “This show will turn on the psychedelactic jukebox and light up the tree of tranquility!” Keen adds. “The countdown begins now!” Concertgoers will blast off with Keen’s classic “Merry Christmas from the Family,” fan favorites, and unearthly covers from his band members.
3. Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
Saturday, December 28, 8 p
MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for over 30 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions from Chip’s groundbreaking Fresh Aire series which introduced the distinctive Mannheim sound to all of America. The program celebrates the group’s recent anniversary of 30 years since the first Christmas album and 40 years since the first Fresh Aire album and includes dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting.
4. The Velcro Pygmies
Mercy Lounge, 1 Cannery Row, Nashville
Friday, December 27, 7 p
The Velcro Pygmies travel the country year round – from the Gulf Shores to the Great Lakes – to share the sights, sounds and stain-washed denim of the glorious ’80s, schooling audiences on the difference between a rock band and a rock show. From start to finish, they command the stage with a prowess uncommon in today’s industry, and they leave you begging for more. No gimmicks or tricks, but they’ll treat you to genuine, undiluted rock ‘n’ roll energy that unites every race, creed, age, and gender.
5. One Night in Franklin – Americana & Roots Rock Songwriters
Mockingbird Theater, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Friday, December 27, 7:30 p
For one night only in Franklin, enjoy a special days-between holiday event with some of Nashville’s most earnest and captivating Americana and Roots-Rock songwriters. Line-up includes Don Gallardo, Rich Mahan, Lilly Winwood, Allen Thompson & Keshia Bailey, Chip Greene, and Josh Womack.
