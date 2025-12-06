ASCAP Foundation’s 5th Annual Holiday Auction Features 50+ Exclusive Items from Top Hitmakers

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and for those with a music fan in their life, The 5th Annual ASCAP Foundation Holiday Auction offers a chance to snag that perfect, one-of-a-kind gift. ASCAP’s top hitmakers stepped up to donate an impressive collection of more than 50 exclusive items and experiences that are all available for bid, with proceeds going to support the Foundation’s mission to nurture the next generation of songwriters and composers. In the past year alone, ASCAP Foundation programs benefited more than 300,000 people, including 70,000 K-12 students from 1,500 schools.

Spanning musical genres and decades, a broad swath of ASCAP members and friends of the ASCAP Foundation joined this year’s effort to pay it forward, including pop stars Chappell Roan, Rosé, Cardi B, Hayley Williams, Tate McRae, Olivia Rodrigo, Kali Uchis, Selena Gomez and Kim Petras; chart-topping sensations Alex Warren, Kehlani, EJAE and Gracie Abrams; acclaimed singer-songwriters Noah Kahan, Laufey and Brandy Clark; music icons Lionel Richie, Alicia Keys, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Coldplay, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Paul Williams; country superstars Kacey Musgraves, Old Dominion and Jordan Davis; rising hitmakers Lola Young and Jessie Murph; famed author, musician, screenwriter James McBride and many more.

The auction takes place online at https://www.charitybuzz.com/support/ASCAPFoundation through December 17.

Among the exclusive experiences for bid are tickets and a meet & greet to see R&B sensation Ne-Yo perform in the hit Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen; VIP tickets to shows by the Chainsmokers, Steve Aoki and DJ Martin Garrix; and tickets to see Meghan Trainor and the Brooklyn Nets. Participants can also bid on autographed guitars, vinyl, handwritten lyrics, VIP tickets to concerts and sporting events, personalized videos and more.

Additional donors include acclaimed film and TV composers such as Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, The Prince of Egypt) and John Powell (How to Train Your Dragon, Ice Age).

“We are always inspired by, and deeply grateful for, the extraordinary generosity of the ASCAP members and friends of the ASCAP Foundation whose incredible contributions help us raise the critical funds needed to support the next generation of music creators,” said The ASCAP Foundation Executive Director Nicole George-Middleton. “It’s been a true joy to partner with the ASCAP creative community to curate more than 50 special experiences and one-of-a-kind gifts to bring music fans a little extra holiday magic this season.”

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email