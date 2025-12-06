12/6/25: Overcast and Chilly at 41°F, Light Winds

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 40.6°F. Winds are currently light, blowing at 3.2 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Today’s temperature peaked slightly higher at 40.8°F, with a low of 33.6°F early this morning. Conditions remained consistently overcast, and winds reached up to 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation has stayed at 0%, with no rainfall observed.
Tonight, the forecast predicts similar conditions with temperatures expected to drop to around 37.9°F. The sky will remain overcast, and wind speeds will continue at up to 5.2 mph throughout the night. Precipitation chances will remain low at 0%.
Residents can expect continued calm and dry weather conditions into the evening hours.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|41°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|43°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|42°F
|32°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|50°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|52°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|60°F
|36°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|43°F
|29°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter