12/6/25: Overcast and Chilly at 41°F, Light Winds

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 40.6°F. Winds are currently light, blowing at 3.2 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature peaked slightly higher at 40.8°F, with a low of 33.6°F early this morning. Conditions remained consistently overcast, and winds reached up to 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation has stayed at 0%, with no rainfall observed.

Tonight, the forecast predicts similar conditions with temperatures expected to drop to around 37.9°F. The sky will remain overcast, and wind speeds will continue at up to 5.2 mph throughout the night. Precipitation chances will remain low at 0%.

Residents can expect continued calm and dry weather conditions into the evening hours.

Today’s Details High 41°F Low 34°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 41°F · feels 37°F Sunrise 6:44am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 41°F 34°F Overcast Sunday 43°F 37°F Drizzle: light Monday 42°F 32°F Fog Tuesday 50°F 30°F Overcast Wednesday 52°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 60°F 36°F Drizzle: light Friday 43°F 29°F Overcast

