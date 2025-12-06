12/6/25: Overcast and Chilly at 41°F, Light Winds

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 40.6°F. Winds are currently light, blowing at 3.2 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature peaked slightly higher at 40.8°F, with a low of 33.6°F early this morning. Conditions remained consistently overcast, and winds reached up to 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation has stayed at 0%, with no rainfall observed.

Tonight, the forecast predicts similar conditions with temperatures expected to drop to around 37.9°F. The sky will remain overcast, and wind speeds will continue at up to 5.2 mph throughout the night. Precipitation chances will remain low at 0%.

Residents can expect continued calm and dry weather conditions into the evening hours.

Today’s Details

High
41°F
Low
34°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
41°F · feels 37°F
Sunrise
6:44am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 41°F 34°F Overcast
Sunday 43°F 37°F Drizzle: light
Monday 42°F 32°F Fog
Tuesday 50°F 30°F Overcast
Wednesday 52°F 40°F Overcast
Thursday 60°F 36°F Drizzle: light
Friday 43°F 29°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

