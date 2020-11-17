Alert Citizens Help Get Two DUI Drivers Off Franklin Streets

Citizens are credited with helping to get two impaired drivers off of Franklin streets, Monday night. At 9:35 pm, a citizen reported an erratic driver on Columbia Avenue near Downs Blvd. An officer spotted the vehicle near Battle Avenue and noticed that the vehicle’s airbags had been blown and that there was severe damage to the car. It is unclear what the vehicle struck. Officers stopped the vehicle and determined that the driver, 24-year-old Angel Santiago, of Franklin, was impaired and arrested him. Charged with DUI, Driving Without a License, Violation of the Implied Consent Law, and Failure to Maintain a Lane, Santiago is free on the $2,500 bond set by the Magistrate.

A little more than an hour later, officers responded to a crash at E. McEwen and Oxford Glen Dr., after a citizen discovered a truck that had left the roadway and crashed into an embankment. Officers determined that the driver, 52-year-old Rhonda Baskin, of Franklin, was impaired and arrested her. Charged with DUI, Resisting Arrest, Violation of the Implied Consent Law, Failure to Maintain a Lane, Failure to Report a Crash, and Driving Without Due Care, Baskin is free on the $5,000 bond set by the Magistrate.

Both Santiago and Baskin are due in court on January 19, 2021.

