The Dairy Queen in Spring Hill, located at 2098 Wall Street, has closed.

A sign was placed on the door alerting customers of the closure.

It stated, “Location Permanently Closed, Thank you DQ fans for all of your support. Visit our other Fourteen Foods DQ locations: 1221 Trotwood Avenue, Columbia, TN – 850 Ellington Parkway, Lewisburg, TN.”

We have reached out to Fourteen Foods for comment about the closure but have yet to hear back.

Keep checking back for more information.