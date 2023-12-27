After 41 Years, Nashville’s McCabe Pub will Close

McCabe Pub, located at 4410 Murphy Road in Nashville’s Sylvan Park neighborhood, will close after 41 years of business. Opened in 1982 by John and Jo Dean, the family-owned and operated restaurant and lounge will welcome guests for their final dining services in January 2024. McCable Pub is known for meat-and-three plates, burgers, home-style specials and decadent desserts. “We are closing still believing in McCabe Pub and what we built over the decades,” said Jo Dean, owner and matriarch of the family business. “For more than 40 years, we’ve welcomed multiple generations of customers through our doors offering great food, a fun environment and a tight-knit community. We couldn’t be more thankful for the time and memories made on the corner of Murphy Road and 45th Avenue North.”

A true Nashville original, McCabe Pub provided affordable and friendly table service for decades as new concepts entered the city’s hospitality industry each year. The Sylvan Park staple serves a variety of American Southern cuisine for lunch and dinner, famous for dishes like char-grilled burgers and hand-cut fries, pan-friend trout, meat-and-three plates, home-style specials like meatloaf and casseroles, salads with house-made dressings and homemade cakes.

Sisters and Co-Owners Katie Dean Egbert and Stefanie Dean Brown added, “It has been an honor to work alongside family, managing the business together for the last 22 years. Our parents started a legacy of incredible service, made-from-scratch recipes, ice cold beer, and an atmosphere that feels like home. We are proud to be referred to as the ‘Cheers’ of Nashville and hope our beloved spot will always be remembered. But as we move on, we are confident we are leaving our customer base in good hands.”

McCabe Pub received numerous awards and accolades over their decades of business, winning titles like “Favorite Neighborhood Bar”, “Best Burger”,

“Best Dessert” and more. Additionally, the annual McCabe Pub Crawfish Boil raised thousands of dollars and increased awareness for lymphangioleiomyomatosis and the LAM Foundation, leaving a mark on Nashville beyond their hospitality.

Located in the heart of Sylvan Park, the Murphy Road lot will remain a hospitality concept. For all real estate inquiries, please contact Lisa Maki, Principal at Avison Young, at lisa.maki@avisonyoung.com. To dine at McCabe Pub in their final days of business, visit mccabepub.com for the latest updates.

“The Pub” is open for lunch and dinner Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m