Acclaimed NYC Restaurateur to Open Italian Restaurant in Nashville’s Gulch Neighborhood

After 29 years at Fresco by Scotto, famed New York City restaurateur Anthony Scotto has moved to Nashville to start his first solo venture, Luogo. Opening on November 17 in The Gulch at 211 12th Avenue South, the restaurant is named after the Italian word for “the place” and focuses on upscale, authentic Italian food featuring Scotto’s signature Mediterranean flair and five-star service.

“This project has been years in the making and we’re so excited to finally open the doors to Luogo in our new home city of Nashville,” says Scotto. “The mentality and community camaraderie of the people here is contagious, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to Luogo to experience the most authentic Italian in the south.”

A true family affair, every detail of Luogo was hand-selected by Anthony along with his wife, daughter and son. The 6,800-square-foot space boasts a light and airy atmosphere that transports guests to the Italian coast, evoking a modern European oasis. A standout feature is a dreamy lemon grove mural painted along the back hallway by Nashville artist Maggie Sanger.

In addition to the indoor area, bar seating and outdoor patio which together accommodates up to 240 patrons, Luogo features two private dining rooms that can accommodate between 14 to 80 guests. The larger private dining room is equipped with a 65” television that has full video and audio connectivity and is Bluetooth accessible. Valet parking is available as well as nearby street parking and paid lots.

MEDITERRANEAN FLAIR AND FIVE-STAR SERVICE

Marrying fine dining in an approachable atmosphere, Luogo’s menu rotates seasonally, offering only the freshest spins on Italian dishes. Born in Mantala, Italy, Executive Chef Nicola Bacchi joins the Luogo team to use his world-class experience and authentic creations to bring the menu to life. The restaurant’s dinner service features signature dishes including sharables such as the potato and zucchini chips topped with melted gorgonzola cheese and grilled margherita pizza, and entrées like tagliolini with crab fra’ diavola, lasagna with seasonal vegetables and Luogo grilled sausage with roasted peppers.

Signature cocktails include Amalfi aperitivo made with piedmont amaro, elderflower, sparkling rose prosecco, blood orange and soda, Frizzante Limoncello made with (Diskin Cider) house blend limoncello cider, botanical gin, preserved lemon syrup, lemon bitters, and egg whites. Caffe Correto Martini, made with Illy cold brew, grappa, amaro, coffee liquor. The drink menu is rounded out with an extensive liquor and wine list. Luogo will soon launch weekday lunch, Amalfi aperitivo hour and a weekend brunch service which will feature a make-your-own mimosa with half-priced bottles of prosecco and a variety of fresh juices.

THE SCOTTOS IN THE SOUTH

Anthony Scotto is no stranger to creating a hospitality-driven legacy, earning decades of rave reviews from top critics such as The New York Times, Wine Spectator and Crains. He is the co-author of three cookbooks and appears frequently on The TODAY Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and more. Previously, Scotto has also worked in advisory and consultation roles with the New York Yankees, Brooklyn Nets and Live Nation to help with VIP area hospitality and catering. Luogo marks a new chapter for him and his wife Theresa, who were inspired to open in Nashville after visiting their daughter over the past five years and immersing themselves in the Southern way of life and business. A welcoming neighborhood hotspot, Luogo invites locals and visitors alike to return time and time again for comfort food, cocktails and conviviality.