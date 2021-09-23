9 Not to Miss Performances at Pilgrimage Festival 2021

Attending Pilgrimage Festival? There are at least ten hours of music each day with headliners including Dave Matthews Band, Black Keys, Maren Morris, Cage the Elephant, and more. But here are our picks for performances not to miss this year.
1. Larry Fleet
Tennessee native Larry Fleet grew up with a love of music with influences spanning from Merle Haggard to Marvin Gaye. While we don’t like to compare, you could say sounds like Chris Stapleton’s younger brother. To make ends meet, Fleet spent tireless hours working construction jobs. A chance encounter with Jake Owen in 2017 led to a collaborative friendship and an opening slot on the road with Owen. Not long after, Fleet was sharing the stage with a living legend and one of his heroes, Willie Nelson. Fleet recently made his Opry debut.
2. Hailey Whitters
Hailey Whitters has been in Nashville for 12 years but recently was named in multiple publications as the artist to watch for 2020. Whitters was also named to CMT’s Next Women of Country class of 2020. Her voice is a mix of traditionalist country and Americana.
3. Comedian Josh Wolf
This year, Pilgrimage added two comedians to the lineup. We could all use a few good laughs. This video is of Wolf explaining health tips from an 80s dad.
4. Marcus King Band
A 25-year-old guitar phenom and innovative songwriter just released his debut solo record El Dorado, out now. Marcus started learning guitar at age three or four. He has played professionally since he was 11 and always knew he wanted to make music his life. A fourth-generation musician, Marcus has followed in his family’s footsteps. His grandfather was a country guitarist, and his father continues to perform live.
5. People on the Porch
People on the Porch is a local favorite from Franklin TN, Americana/folk-rock band ‘People on the Porch’ is always a crowd favorite at events. They spread their message of hope, truth, and love. Band members have inspirations from bands like The Avett Brothers, Pink Floyd, Simon and Garfunkel, and The Everly Brothers, among many others. They have released a self-titled 5 song EP, and a 5 song LIVE performance album in 2017.
6. Lily Hiatt
Nashville resident and daughter of singer/songwriter John Hiatt, Lily has been making music since she was 12 years old. Her album released in 2017 references a Nashville road Trinity Lane, one she wrote after her struggle with addiction.
7. School of Rock
Support local students who will perform at Pilgrimage this weekend with the School of Rock. They combine one-on-one drum, bass, keyboard, vocal, and guitar lessons with group practices. Students then learn to play music from day one and put on live performances at local venues.
8. Better Than Ezra
They’re back! Better Than Ezra will perform again at Pilgrimage and by far always draws one of the biggest crowds throughout the festival. It just so happens that frontman, Kevin Griffin is also one of the producers of the Pilgrimage Festival.
Expect a high-energy show and a throwback to all your favorite 90s songs you had on repeat.
9. Jamestown Revival
This rock duo is comprised of Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance who both grew up in the Texas town of Magnolia. Building a grassroots following of fans, the duo has performed at Red Rocks Amphitheater, The Ryman but this will be their first time at Pilgrimage Festival.