6/11/26: Clear Skies and 88°F; High Reached 89°F Today, Low Tonight 76°F, Light Winds Throughout

Current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 88.3°F with a wind speed of 11 mph. The sky remains clear, and there has been no precipitation reported so far today.
Looking ahead, the high for today is expected to reach 89.4°F, while the low is projected to drop to 71.6°F later in the evening. Winds may increase slightly to 12 mph this afternoon. Tonight’s low is expected to be around 75.6°F, with wind speeds decreasing to about 9.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low, with a forecasted 2% chance during the day and just 1% tonight, indicating a stable weather pattern.
No official weather warnings or alerts are in effect at this time.
Today's Details
High
89°F
Low
72°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
53%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
88°F · feels 95°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:03pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|89°F
|72°F
|Partly cloudy
|Friday
|88°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Saturday
|84°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|81°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|69°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|75°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|74°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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