Home Weather 5/5/26: Partly Cloudy With Afternoon High of 76 and Wind Gusts Up...

5/5/26: Partly Cloudy With Afternoon High of 76 and Wind Gusts Up to 18; Evening Low of 67, Chance of Rain 24%

By
Source Staff
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At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 75.4°F with a wind speed of 18.3 mph. Conditions are currently partly cloudy, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

For the remainder of today, the high is expected to reach 75.6°F, while the low will fall to 55.9°F this evening. Winds will vary, reaching up to 17.5 mph during the day and tapering to about 11.9 mph tonight. There is a 25% chance of precipitation throughout the day and a 24% chance this evening, although total precipitation is currently at 0 in.

Tonight, the skies are expected to be overcast with a low of 66.7°F. As conditions shift into the evening hours, keep an eye on the forecast for any potential changes.

Today's Details

High
76°F
Low
56°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
25% chance · 0 in
Now
75°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
5:50am
Sunset
7:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 76°F 56°F Overcast
Wednesday 68°F 55°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 65°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Friday 71°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 54°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 76°F 53°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 64°F 47°F Overcast
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