5/5/26: Partly Cloudy With Afternoon High of 76 and Wind Gusts Up to 18; Evening Low of 67, Chance of Rain 24%

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 75.4°F with a wind speed of 18.3 mph. Conditions are currently partly cloudy, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

For the remainder of today, the high is expected to reach 75.6°F, while the low will fall to 55.9°F this evening. Winds will vary, reaching up to 17.5 mph during the day and tapering to about 11.9 mph tonight. There is a 25% chance of precipitation throughout the day and a 24% chance this evening, although total precipitation is currently at 0 in.

Tonight, the skies are expected to be overcast with a low of 66.7°F. As conditions shift into the evening hours, keep an eye on the forecast for any potential changes.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 56°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 41% UV Index 4.6 (Moderate) Precip 25% chance · 0 in Now 75°F · feels 71°F Sunrise 5:50am Sunset 7:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 76°F 56°F Overcast Wednesday 68°F 55°F Rain: heavy Thursday 65°F 49°F Drizzle: light Friday 71°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 54°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 76°F 53°F Rain showers: slight Monday 64°F 47°F Overcast

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