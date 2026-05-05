5/5/26: Partly Cloudy With Afternoon High of 76 and Wind Gusts Up to 18; Evening Low of 67, Chance of Rain 24%

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 75.4°F with a wind speed of 18.3 mph. Conditions are currently partly cloudy, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
For the remainder of today, the high is expected to reach 75.6°F, while the low will fall to 55.9°F this evening. Winds will vary, reaching up to 17.5 mph during the day and tapering to about 11.9 mph tonight. There is a 25% chance of precipitation throughout the day and a 24% chance this evening, although total precipitation is currently at 0 in.
Tonight, the skies are expected to be overcast with a low of 66.7°F. As conditions shift into the evening hours, keep an eye on the forecast for any potential changes.
Today's Details
High
76°F
Low
56°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
25% chance · 0 in
Now
75°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
5:50am
Sunset
7:37pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|76°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|68°F
|55°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|65°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|71°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|54°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|76°F
|53°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|64°F
|47°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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