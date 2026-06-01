5/31/26: Partly Cloudy with a Low of 73.2 and Wind 3.2 mph; High Reached 84.6 Earlier Today

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 73.2°F with a light wind at 3.2 mph. The skies are partly cloudy, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 84.6°F, while the low was 67.6°F. Winds were stronger during the day, reaching up to 7.8 mph, and there was a 36% chance of precipitation, resulting in a total of 0.02 in earlier. Tonight, temperatures will remain steady with a low of 73.2°F, and the wind may also increase to 7.8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%, but skies are expected to clear.
There are no active weather alerts for the area at this time.
Today's Details
High
85°F
Low
68°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
36% chance · 0.02 in
Now
73°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:57pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|85°F
|68°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Monday
|81°F
|69°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|79°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|78°F
|58°F
|Mainly clear
|Friday
|80°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|82°F
|63°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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