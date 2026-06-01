5/31/26: Partly Cloudy with a Low of 73.2 and Wind 3.2 mph; High Reached 84.6 Earlier Today

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 73.2°F with a light wind at 3.2 mph. The skies are partly cloudy, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 84.6°F, while the low was 67.6°F. Winds were stronger during the day, reaching up to 7.8 mph, and there was a 36% chance of precipitation, resulting in a total of 0.02 in earlier. Tonight, temperatures will remain steady with a low of 73.2°F, and the wind may also increase to 7.8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%, but skies are expected to clear.

There are no active weather alerts for the area at this time.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 68°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 36% chance · 0.02 in Now 73°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 5:32am Sunset 7:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 85°F 68°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Monday 81°F 69°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 79°F 61°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 55°F Overcast Thursday 78°F 58°F Mainly clear Friday 80°F 59°F Overcast Saturday 82°F 63°F Overcast

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