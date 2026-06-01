Discover the Game Everyone’s Talking About: Gear Up for Disc Golf Season with Play It Again Sports ~ Cool Springs/Brentwood & Hendersonville

There’s a different kind of energy in the air during the early summer months in Middle Tennessee. Parks are fuller, trails are busier, and if you listen closely, you’ll hear a distinct sound echoing through the trees, the satisfying clang of a disc hitting metal chains.

Disc golf is having a moment and you can feel it.

What was once a niche pastime has quickly become one of the fastest-growing outdoor activities in the country. It’s easy to pick up, affordable to get into, and most importantly, it’s something friends and families can enjoy together. With so many disc golf courses across Middle Tennessee, it’s easier than ever to get outside and play. Whether you’re walking a shaded course on a quiet Sunday morning or introducing your kids to their first throw, disc golf has a way of turning simple outings into lasting memories.

And this June, there’s no better time to get started.

At Play It Again Sports ~ Cool Springs/Brentwood and Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville, players of all skill levels can find everything they need to hit the course — especially with the June 1 – 30, 2026 sale offering 20% off ALL disc golf gear.

What You’ll Learn in This Article

Why disc golf has become such a popular outdoor activity for families and beginners

How the sport began and why it continues to grow

A simple explanation of the Rule of 35 for choosing the right disc

What the updated 2026 30-second rule means for players

What’s included in the June 1 – 30, 2026 20% off ALL disc golf gear sale

Why Play It Again Sports ~ Cool Springs/Brentwood & Hendersonville are great local resources for disc golf gear and trade-ins

A Game That Started Simple — and Stuck

Disc golf might feel like a modern trend, but its roots go back further than most people realize.

The earliest recorded version of the game dates back to 1926 in Bladworth, Saskatchewan, where kids tossed lids at makeshift targets. It wasn’t until the 1960s, however, that the game really began to take shape, thanks to the introduction of Wham-O flying discs. Early courses were known as “tonal courses,” where players aimed for objects that made a sound when hit — a simple concept that captured people’s attention.

Today, the sport has evolved into a structured and widely recognized game, with organizations like the Professional Disc Golf Association’s official rules guiding how the game is played. Yet despite its growth, disc golf has managed to keep its original charm — low-pressure, accessible, and rooted in fun.

Why Disc Golf Is Perfect for Families

Easy to Learn, Fun to Improve

One of the biggest reasons disc golf has exploded in popularity is how approachable it is. You don’t need expensive equipment or years of practice to enjoy it. A simple starter set and a nearby course are enough to get going.

For families, that’s a huge win. Kids can start throwing almost immediately, while parents can enjoy learning alongside them. There’s no pressure to be perfect — just the freedom to play, laugh, and improve over time.

Time Together That Actually Feels Like Time Together

Unlike many sports, disc golf naturally creates space for conversation. Between throws, families walk the course, talk, and enjoy the outdoors. It’s not rushed. It’s not loud. It’s just time — something that’s often hard to come by.

And like traditional golf, it becomes something you return to. A weekend activity. A summer tradition. A reason to get outside.

Understanding the Game: Simple Tips That Make a Big Difference

The Rule of 35: Choosing the Right Disc

If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed looking at different disc types, you’re not alone. One of the easiest ways to simplify things is by using the “Rule of 35.”

Take your maximum throwing distance (in feet) and divide it by 35. The result helps you find a disc speed that matches your ability.

For example:

350 feet ÷ 35 = 10-speed disc

This rule helps beginners avoid using discs that are too fast, which often leads to less control and inconsistent throws. Starting with the right disc makes the game more enjoyable from day one.

The 30-Second Rule (Updated for 2026)

Disc golf also emphasizes pace and respect for other players. According to the updated PDGA time limit rules (Rule 802.03), players have:

30 seconds for tee shots, putts, and short throws

45 seconds for longer fairway shots

June 2026 Sale: Everything You Need to Get Started

From June 1 – 30, 2026, Play It Again Sports ~ Cool Springs/Brentwood & Hendersonville are offering 20% off ALL disc golf gear, making it the perfect time to try the sport or upgrade your setup.

Disc Golf Sale Includes:

Discs (Putters, Midranges/Wedges & Drivers)

Target baskets for home practice

Disc golf bags and backpacks

Mini marker discs

Disc golf logo water bottles

Apparel (shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, hats)

3-pack starter sets for beginners

And much more

Why Players Choose Play It Again Sports ~ Cool Springs/Brentwood & Hendersonville

A Smart Way to Start Without Overspending

Disc golf is already one of the most affordable sports — and Play It Again Sports makes it even easier. With both new and gently used options, you can build a solid setup without committing to high upfront costs.

Trade-In Program That Keeps You Moving Forward

As your game improves, your gear might change too. That’s where the Play It Again Sports trade-in program comes in. Bring in discs or gear you no longer use and turn them into store credit or cash toward your next upgrade.

Real Advice From People Who Play

Choosing the right disc isn’t always straightforward. The staff understands how different discs fly, what beginners need, and how to match gear to skill level. You’ll get guidance that actually helps — not just a sales pitch.

Local, Community-Driven

Play It Again Sports ~ Cool Springs/Brentwood & Hendersonville are locally owned and part of the community. They understand how people in Middle Tennessee play, where they play, and what makes outdoor activities like disc golf so appealing here.

Make This Summer About Getting Outside

Disc golf isn’t about perfection. It’s about getting outside, trying something new, and enjoying the moment. Whether you’re introducing your kids to the game, meeting friends at a local course, or just looking for a reason to unplug, disc golf delivers.

This June, take advantage of the 20% off ALL disc golf gear sale and see why so many people are picking up a disc and heading to the course.

Visit Us Today

Play It Again Sports ~ Cool Springs/Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

📞 615-661-1107

📧 coolspringspias@yahoo.com

Cool Spring/Brentwood Store Hours:

Monday – Friday: 10 – 8

Saturday: 10 – 6

Sunday: 12 – 5

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

📞 615-822-6633

📧 pias37075@gmail.com

Hendersonville Store Hours:

Monday – Friday: 10 – 8

Saturday: 10 – 6

Sunday: 12 – 5

Let’s play the game — together.

Have a question for Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, fill out the form below:

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