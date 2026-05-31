5/31/26: Mainly Clear Conditions With High of 84.6 and Low of 67.6; Thunderstorms Expected Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 84.2°F with a light wind from the east at 2.8 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far today, and conditions are mainly clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 84.6°F while the low was 67.6°F. As we move into tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 73°F. Winds should remain light, with speeds up to 4.6 mph. There is a 44% chance of precipitation tonight, and conditions will be partly cloudy.
In the forecast, there is a continued 44% chance of precipitation tomorrow, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. An additional precipitation total of 0.01 in is expected. Overall, the weather remains stable with no significant alerts at this time.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|85°F
|68°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Monday
|83°F
|69°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|76°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|55°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|80°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|79°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|83°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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