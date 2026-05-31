Home Weather 5/31/26: Mainly Clear Conditions With High of 84.6 and Low of 67.6;...

5/31/26: Mainly Clear Conditions With High of 84.6 and Low of 67.6; Thunderstorms Expected Tonight

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 84.2°F with a light wind from the east at 2.8 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far today, and conditions are mainly clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 84.6°F while the low was 67.6°F. As we move into tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 73°F. Winds should remain light, with speeds up to 4.6 mph. There is a 44% chance of precipitation tonight, and conditions will be partly cloudy.

In the forecast, there is a continued 44% chance of precipitation tomorrow, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. An additional precipitation total of 0.01 in is expected. Overall, the weather remains stable with no significant alerts at this time.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
68°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
62%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
44% chance · 0.01 in
Now
84°F · feels 91°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 85°F 68°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Monday 83°F 69°F Overcast
Tuesday 76°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 55°F Clear sky
Thursday 80°F 58°F Overcast
Friday 79°F 61°F Overcast
Saturday 83°F 63°F Drizzle: light
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