5/31/26: Overcast with a High of 84 and Low of 68, Chance of Thunderstorms This Afternoon and Tonight

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 83.1°F with an overcast sky. Winds are calm, coming in at 2.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 83.8°F, while the low will drop to 67.6°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 4.4 mph. There is a 51% chance of precipitation throughout the day, with the possibility of thunderstorms developing later. This evening, temperatures will remain mild, with an expected low of 74.3°F and continued overcast conditions.
As we move into tonight, the chance of precipitation remains at 51%, so residents should be prepared for the potential of rain and thunderstorms.
Today's Details
High
84°F
Low
68°F
Wind
4 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
51% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 92°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:57pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|84°F
|68°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Monday
|80°F
|69°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|76°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|55°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|80°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|79°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|83°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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