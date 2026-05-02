5/1/26: Overcast With Highs of 65 and Lows of 45, Currently 51°, Winds at 6 mph, and No Precipitation Expected Tonight

Currently in Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is 50.9°F with a wind speed of 6.3 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 64.8°F, while the low was 44.6°F. Wind gusts throughout the day were noted at up to 10.1 mph, with a minimal precipitation chance of 1%, ultimately resulting in no rainfall. As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 49.5°F, with wind speeds increasing to a possible 9.4 mph. The overcast conditions are set to persist, and the precipitation chance is at 0%.
There are no active weather warnings in the Williamson County area at this time. The current outlook indicates stable conditions through the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|65°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|63°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|66°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|73°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|73°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|69°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|65°F
|45°F
|Fog
Next 24 Hours
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