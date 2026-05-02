5/1/26: Overcast With Highs of 65 and Lows of 45, Currently 51°, Winds at 6 mph, and No Precipitation Expected Tonight

Currently in Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is 50.9°F with a wind speed of 6.3 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 64.8°F, while the low was 44.6°F. Wind gusts throughout the day were noted at up to 10.1 mph, with a minimal precipitation chance of 1%, ultimately resulting in no rainfall. As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 49.5°F, with wind speeds increasing to a possible 9.4 mph. The overcast conditions are set to persist, and the precipitation chance is at 0%.

There are no active weather warnings in the Williamson County area at this time. The current outlook indicates stable conditions through the night.

Today's Details High 65°F Low 45°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 51°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 5:54am Sunset 7:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 65°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 63°F 44°F Drizzle: light Sunday 66°F 41°F Clear sky Monday 73°F 47°F Overcast Tuesday 73°F 53°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 65°F 45°F Fog

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