Home Weather 5/1/26: Overcast With Highs of 65 and Lows of 45, Currently 51°,...

5/1/26: Overcast With Highs of 65 and Lows of 45, Currently 51°, Winds at 6 mph, and No Precipitation Expected Tonight

By
Source Staff
-

Currently in Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is 50.9°F with a wind speed of 6.3 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 64.8°F, while the low was 44.6°F. Wind gusts throughout the day were noted at up to 10.1 mph, with a minimal precipitation chance of 1%, ultimately resulting in no rainfall. As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 49.5°F, with wind speeds increasing to a possible 9.4 mph. The overcast conditions are set to persist, and the precipitation chance is at 0%.

There are no active weather warnings in the Williamson County area at this time. The current outlook indicates stable conditions through the night.

Today's Details

High
65°F
Low
45°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
51°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
5:54am
Sunset
7:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 65°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 63°F 44°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 66°F 41°F Clear sky
Monday 73°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 73°F 53°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 65°F 45°F Fog
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×