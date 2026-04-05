4/4/26: Light Drizzle and 66°F After Heavy Rain and Highs Near 80 Today

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a light drizzle with a temperature of 66°F. Winds are mild at 3.4 mph. Precipitation stands at zero inches currently, although conditions have been wetter earlier.

Earlier today, Williamson County recorded a high temperature of 79.7°F and a low of 64.8°F. The day also saw wind speeds reaching up to 17.7 mph and a 78% chance of precipitation, resulting in a total rainfall of 0.78 inches, mainly contributing to the heavy rain observed.

For tonight, the forecast indicates a continuation of slight rain with temperatures expected to dip slightly to a low of 65.3°F. Wind speeds will decrease, peaking at around 6.5 mph. The probability of precipitation remains high at 75%.

Residents should plan for persistently damp conditions extending into the early morning. Keep umbrellas and rain gear handy, and drive cautiously on wet roads.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 65°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 6.3 (High) Precip 78% chance · 0.78 in Now 66°F · feels 70°F Sunrise 6:28am Sunset 7:11pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 80°F 65°F Rain: heavy Sunday 62°F 45°F Rain: moderate Monday 65°F 40°F Overcast Tuesday 63°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 46°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 52°F Overcast Friday 73°F 52°F Overcast

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