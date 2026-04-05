4/4/26: Light Drizzle and 66°F After Heavy Rain and Highs Near 80 Today

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a light drizzle with a temperature of 66°F. Winds are mild at 3.4 mph. Precipitation stands at zero inches currently, although conditions have been wetter earlier.
Earlier today, Williamson County recorded a high temperature of 79.7°F and a low of 64.8°F. The day also saw wind speeds reaching up to 17.7 mph and a 78% chance of precipitation, resulting in a total rainfall of 0.78 inches, mainly contributing to the heavy rain observed.
For tonight, the forecast indicates a continuation of slight rain with temperatures expected to dip slightly to a low of 65.3°F. Wind speeds will decrease, peaking at around 6.5 mph. The probability of precipitation remains high at 75%.
Residents should plan for persistently damp conditions extending into the early morning. Keep umbrellas and rain gear handy, and drive cautiously on wet roads.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|80°F
|65°F
|Rain: heavy
|Sunday
|62°F
|45°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|65°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|63°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|69°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|68°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|73°F
|52°F
|Overcast
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