Home Weather 4/4/26: Light Drizzle and 66°F After Heavy Rain and Highs Near 80...

4/4/26: Light Drizzle and 66°F After Heavy Rain and Highs Near 80 Today

By
Source Staff
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At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a light drizzle with a temperature of 66°F. Winds are mild at 3.4 mph. Precipitation stands at zero inches currently, although conditions have been wetter earlier.

Earlier today, Williamson County recorded a high temperature of 79.7°F and a low of 64.8°F. The day also saw wind speeds reaching up to 17.7 mph and a 78% chance of precipitation, resulting in a total rainfall of 0.78 inches, mainly contributing to the heavy rain observed.

For tonight, the forecast indicates a continuation of slight rain with temperatures expected to dip slightly to a low of 65.3°F. Wind speeds will decrease, peaking at around 6.5 mph. The probability of precipitation remains high at 75%.

Residents should plan for persistently damp conditions extending into the early morning. Keep umbrellas and rain gear handy, and drive cautiously on wet roads.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
65°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
78% chance · 0.78 in
Now
66°F · feels 70°F
Sunrise
6:28am
Sunset
7:11pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 80°F 65°F Rain: heavy
Sunday 62°F 45°F Rain: moderate
Monday 65°F 40°F Overcast
Tuesday 63°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 68°F 52°F Overcast
Friday 73°F 52°F Overcast
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