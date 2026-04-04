4/4/26: Moderate Rain and Cooling to 69°F After Highs Near 80°F Today

In Williamson County at 5:05 PM, the temperature is currently 69.4°F with winds blowing at 13.7 mph and moderate rain measuring 0.04 inches.

Earlier today, the area experienced slightly warmer conditions with temperatures reaching a high of 79.7°F and winds up to 17.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remained high at 87%, with a total of 0.09 inches of rain reported.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 58.1°F. The wind will continue to be strong with speeds up to 15.7 mph. The sky will be overcast, maintaining a consistent precipitation chance of 87%. Although no severe weather warnings are in effect, residents should prepare for continued rainfall and breezy conditions.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 58°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 6.3 (High) Precip 87% chance · 0.09 in Now 69°F · feels 70°F Sunrise 6:28am Sunset 7:11pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 80°F 58°F Rain: slight Sunday 57°F 44°F Rain: slight Monday 64°F 39°F Clear sky Tuesday 61°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 43°F Overcast Thursday 69°F 52°F Overcast Friday 74°F 52°F Overcast

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