4/4/26: Moderate Rain and Cooling to 69°F After Highs Near 80°F Today

In Williamson County at 5:05 PM, the temperature is currently 69.4°F with winds blowing at 13.7 mph and moderate rain measuring 0.04 inches.
Earlier today, the area experienced slightly warmer conditions with temperatures reaching a high of 79.7°F and winds up to 17.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remained high at 87%, with a total of 0.09 inches of rain reported.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 58.1°F. The wind will continue to be strong with speeds up to 15.7 mph. The sky will be overcast, maintaining a consistent precipitation chance of 87%. Although no severe weather warnings are in effect, residents should prepare for continued rainfall and breezy conditions.
Today's Details
High
80°F
Low
58°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
87% chance · 0.09 in
Now
69°F · feels 70°F
Sunrise
6:28am
Sunset
7:11pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|80°F
|58°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|57°F
|44°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|64°F
|39°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|61°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|69°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|69°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|74°F
|52°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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