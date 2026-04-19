4/19/26: Clear Skies and 64.4, High Reached 64.9, Low 41.7; Tonight Low 50.2 with Calm Winds and No Precipitation Expec…

At 5:05 PM, the temperature in Williamson County is 64.4°F with a wind speed of 9.7 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation recorded, and the skies are clear.
Earlier today, the area reached a high of 64.9°F and a low of 41.7°F. Winds during the day peaked at 10.8 mph, with a precipitation chance of just 7% and no rainfall accumulated. As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 50.2°F. Winds will remain consistent at up to 10 mph, and conditions will continue to be clear with no chance of precipitation.
There are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for Williamson County at this time.
Today's Details
High
65°F
Low
42°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
31%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
7% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
6:08am
Sunset
7:24pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|65°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|73°F
|45°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|74°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|77°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|77°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|78°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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