Home Weather 4/19/26: Clear Skies and 64.4, High Reached 64.9, Low 41.7; Tonight Low...

4/19/26: Clear Skies and 64.4, High Reached 64.9, Low 41.7; Tonight Low 50.2 with Calm Winds and No Precipitation Expec…

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM, the temperature in Williamson County is 64.4°F with a wind speed of 9.7 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation recorded, and the skies are clear.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 64.9°F and a low of 41.7°F. Winds during the day peaked at 10.8 mph, with a precipitation chance of just 7% and no rainfall accumulated. As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 50.2°F. Winds will remain consistent at up to 10 mph, and conditions will continue to be clear with no chance of precipitation.

There are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for Williamson County at this time.

Today's Details

High
65°F
Low
42°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
31%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
7% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
6:08am
Sunset
7:24pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 65°F 42°F Overcast
Monday 73°F 45°F Clear sky
Tuesday 74°F 47°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 51°F Overcast
Thursday 77°F 54°F Overcast
Friday 77°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 78°F 61°F Drizzle: light
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