4/19/26: Clear Skies with a High of 65, Low Tonight of 50; Winds Up to 12 mph; Minimal Precipitation Expected

Current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 63.3°F with winds from the north-northwest at 12.1 mph. The sky remains clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 64.8°F, with a low of 41.7°F expected later tonight. Winds may reach up to 12.8 mph during the afternoon. The chance of precipitation remains low at 7%, and no rainfall has occurred so far.

This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 49.6°F, with winds decreasing slightly to a maximum of 11.1 mph. The sky is expected to stay clear throughout the night, with no precipitation anticipated.

Today's Details High 65°F Low 42°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 28% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 7% chance · 0 in Now 63°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 6:08am Sunset 7:24pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 65°F 42°F Overcast Monday 71°F 44°F Clear sky Tuesday 74°F 47°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 51°F Overcast Thursday 77°F 54°F Overcast Friday 77°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 78°F 61°F Drizzle: light

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