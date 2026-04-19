Home Weather 4/19/26: Clear Skies with a High of 65, Low Tonight of 50;...

4/19/26: Clear Skies with a High of 65, Low Tonight of 50; Winds Up to 12 mph; Minimal Precipitation Expected

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 63.3°F with winds from the north-northwest at 12.1 mph. The sky remains clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 64.8°F, with a low of 41.7°F expected later tonight. Winds may reach up to 12.8 mph during the afternoon. The chance of precipitation remains low at 7%, and no rainfall has occurred so far.

This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 49.6°F, with winds decreasing slightly to a maximum of 11.1 mph. The sky is expected to stay clear throughout the night, with no precipitation anticipated.

Today's Details

High
65°F
Low
42°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
28%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
7% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:08am
Sunset
7:24pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 65°F 42°F Overcast
Monday 71°F 44°F Clear sky
Tuesday 74°F 47°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 51°F Overcast
Thursday 77°F 54°F Overcast
Friday 77°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 78°F 61°F Drizzle: light
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