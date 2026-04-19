4/19/26: Clear Skies with a High of 65, Low Tonight of 50; Winds Up to 12 mph; Minimal Precipitation Expected

Current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 63.3°F with winds from the north-northwest at 12.1 mph. The sky remains clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 64.8°F, with a low of 41.7°F expected later tonight. Winds may reach up to 12.8 mph during the afternoon. The chance of precipitation remains low at 7%, and no rainfall has occurred so far.
This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 49.6°F, with winds decreasing slightly to a maximum of 11.1 mph. The sky is expected to stay clear throughout the night, with no precipitation anticipated.
Today's Details
High
65°F
Low
42°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
28%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
7% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:08am
Sunset
7:24pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|65°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|71°F
|44°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|74°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|77°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|77°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|78°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter