1 Strawberry Icebox Cake

Recipe from www.sprinklesomesugar.com

Ingredients:

3 lbs strawberries, sliced

1 14.4 oz box Honey Graham Crackers

3 8 oz tubs Cool Whip

Instructions:

*Each Cool Whip layer uses one whole tub (besides the first thin layer).

*Each strawberry layer uses about 1 lb of sliced strawberries.

Spread a thin layer of cool whip in a 9×13 pan just to coat the bottom. Layer 5 graham crackers across the center of pan, then 2 more breaking them as needed to fit around the top and bottom edges. Spread a thick layer of cool whip ( just use the remaining cool whip from the first step) over grahams and top with a hearty layer of sliced strawberries. Place graham crackers on top of strawberries, then cool whip, then strawberries. Repeat the layers 1 more time (3 times total) and you should reach the top of the pan. I used 3 layers of each + the first thin layer of cool whip. You will finish with a layer of sliced strawberries.

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight until the graham crackers have softened completely. Serve chilled.