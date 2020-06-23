Your Fourth of July isn’t complete without a sweet, summer treat and these strawberry desserts are some of our favorites.
1Strawberry Icebox Cake
Recipe from www.sprinklesomesugar.com
Ingredients:
3 8 oz tubs Cool Whip
Instructions:
*Each Cool Whip layer uses one whole tub (besides the first thin layer).
*Each strawberry layer uses about 1 lb of sliced strawberries.
Spread a thin layer of cool whip in a 9×13 pan just to coat the bottom. Layer 5 graham crackers across the center of pan, then 2 more breaking them as needed to fit around the top and bottom edges. Spread a thick layer of cool whip ( just use the remaining cool whip from the first step) over grahams and top with a hearty layer of sliced strawberries. Place graham crackers on top of strawberries, then cool whip, then strawberries. Repeat the layers 1 more time (3 times total) and you should reach the top of the pan. I used 3 layers of each + the first thin layer of cool whip. You will finish with a layer of sliced strawberries.
Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight until the graham crackers have softened completely. Serve chilled.
2Strawberry Country Cake
Ingredients:
12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
2 cups sugar
4 extra-large eggs, at room temperature
3/4 cup sour cream, at room temperature
1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1/2 teaspoon grated orange zest
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
For the filling for each cake:
1 cup (1/2 pint) heavy cream, chilled
3 tablespoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 pint fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
Butter the bottom of two 8-inch cake pans. Then line them with parchment paper and butter and flour the lined pans.
Cream the butter and sugar on high speed in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment until light and fluffy. On medium speed, add the eggs, 1 at a time, then the sour cream, zests, and vanilla, scraping down the bowl as needed. Mix well. Sift together the flour, cornstarch, salt, and baking soda. On low speed, slowly add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and combine just until smooth.
Pour the batter evenly into the pans, smooth the tops, and bake in the center of the oven for 40 to 45 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool in the pans for 30 minutes, then remove to wire racks and let cool to room temperature. If using 1 cake, wrap the second well and freeze.
To make the filling for one cake, whip the cream, sugar, and vanilla in a mixer fitted with the whisk attachment until firm. Slice one of the cakes in half with a long, sharp knife. Place the bottom slice of the cake on a serving platter, spread with 1/2 the whipped cream and scatter with sliced strawberries. Cover with the top slice of the cake and spread with the remaining cream. Decorate with strawberries.
3Strawberry-Lemon Shortbread Bars
by Southern Living
Ingredients:
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup powdered sugar
3/4 teaspoon lemon zest, divided
3/4 cup cold butter
2 (8-oz.) packages cream cheese, softened
3/4 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 cup strawberry preserves
Garnishes: sweetened whipped cream, fresh strawberry slices
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350°. Stir together flour, powdered sugar, and 1/2 tsp. lemon zest in a medium bowl; cut in butter with a pastry blender until crumbly. Press mixture onto bottom of a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch pan.
Bake at 350° for 20 to 22 minutes or until lightly browned.
Meanwhile, beat cream cheese and granulated sugar with an electric mixer until smooth. Add eggs, 1 at a time, and beat just until blended after each addition. Stir in fresh lemon juice and remaining 1/4 tsp. lemon zest, beating well.
Spread preserves over shortbread. Pour cream cheese mixture over preserves, spreading to edges. Bake 28 to 32 more minutes or until set. Let cool 1 hour on a wire rack. Cover and chill 4 to 8 hours. Cut into bars; garnish, if desired.