3/10/26: Partly Cloudy, High 74 and Low 61, Slight Evening Showers

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 62.4°F under partly cloudy skies. Winds are blowing at a speed of 7.1 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 74.7°F and a low of 61.3°F. Wind speeds are expected to reach up to 11.1 mph. There is a 23% chance of precipitation with an anticipated total of 0.17 inches, hinting at slight rain showers throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to cool down slightly with a low of 68.2°F. Wind conditions will remain steady with speeds up to 11.1 mph, and there is a 14% chance of light drizzle occurring.

This weather report will be updated as new data becomes available to ensure residents of Williamson County are well-informed of any significant changes in weather conditions.

Today's Details High 75°F Low 61°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 4.1 (Moderate) Precip 23% chance · 0.17 in Now 62°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 7:04am Sunset 6:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 75°F 61°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 73°F 50°F Rain: moderate Thursday 51°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 69°F 43°F Overcast Sunday 69°F 52°F Drizzle: light Monday 44°F 26°F Snow fall: slight

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email