2023 Events at Arrington Vineyards

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Arrington Vineyards first opened in 2007; it is a wine experience in Williamson County. The vineyards are co-owned by country artist Kix Brooks. You can enjoy a wine tasting, the hillside views of the property, and listen to live music. The open year-round vineyard offers live music from May until October on two stages.

Arrington Vineyards is located at 5211 Patton Road, Arrington. Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday, 11 am – 8 pm, Friday, 11 am – 9 pm, Saturday-Sunday, 11 am – 8 pm.

Here are the remaining events at Arrington Vineyards for 2023.

1Saturday, September 9, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

2Sunday, September 10, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Morris & King Cotton Band

3Saturday, September 16, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage -The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn – Down River Collective

4Sunday, September 17, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn- Grasstime Band

5Saturday, September 23, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – San Rafael Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Down River Collective

6Sunday, September 24, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Craig Duncan Band

7Saturday, September 30, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – The Elliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn – Grasstime Band

8Sunday, October 1, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Craig Morris & King Cotton Band

9Saturday, October 7, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Down River Collective

10Sunday, October 8, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn – Craig Duncan Band

11Saturday, October 14, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn – Down River Collective

12Sunday, October 15, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Eli Fox Band

13Saturday, October 21, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Down River Collective

14Sunday, October 22, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn – Grasstime Band

15Saturday, October 28, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn – Howlin’ Brothers

16Sunday, October 29, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Grasstime Band

17Saturday, November 4, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials

18Sunday, November 5, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo Band

19Saturday, November 11, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect

20Sunday, November 12, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band

21Saturday, November 18, 3 pm- 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials

22Sunday, November 19, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Josh Karas Trio

23Friday, November 24, noon – 4 pm

Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo Band

24Saturday, November 25, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect

25Sunday, November 26, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

