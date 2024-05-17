Franklin Theatre Announces 2nd Annual Summer Theatre and Songwriting Intensives for Students

The Franklin Theatre, a crown jewel for culture, arts, and education in downtown Franklin since 1937, announced the return and expansion of Summer Sessions: Student Theatre & Music Business Intensives, a four-day educational program, in collaboration with Williamson County Schools and supported by Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson®), to educate and enrich students in the arts.

First held last year, the second annual Summer Sessions will be held at Franklin Theatre from June 24-27. Up to 150 students will immerse themselves in specific areas of Fine Arts, Music Business and Song Writing, with sessions led by educators and working professionals.

“Education is central to Franklin Theatre’s mission, and we are excited to stage the 2nd annual Summer Sessions to support students interested in all facets of the entertainment industry,” said Paul Jankowski, Chairman of the Franklin Theatre Advisory Board and CEO, New Heartland Group. “Adding songwriting to the curriculum gives students a real opportunity to write their own songs, led by the best in the industry.”

“The youth of Williamson County are dynamic and talented, and we are fortunate to be able to leverage the history and world-class performance stage of Franklin Theatre to nurture that talent,” said Bari Beasley, President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. “I look forward to a day when this program has run for many years, and we are able to point to numerous alumni that have accomplished great things in music and performance.”

Two distinct sessions will be available this summer from June 24 to June 27 and will be open to all students in the region:

Two Day Music Theatre Intensives: June 26 and June 27

Led by Independence High School’s head of Fine Arts, Becky Williams, the sessions will feature guest artists, clinicians, and theatre educators from Williamson County Schools and across the Middle Tennessee theatre community. They will develop young performers by offering training that covers all areas of musical theatre.

Areas covered:

Performance

Acting Through Song

Theatrical Dance

Audition Workshop

Acting Techniques

The program is open to rising 6th – 11th grade students.

Music Business + Songwriting 101 Sessions: June 24 and June 25

Led by Emmy award winning songwriter, publisher and producer, Trey Bruce, the two-day sessions will educate and mentor aspiring songwriters, performers and music business executives with the inside knowledge and skills they need to succeed in the music industry. The sessions will bring together some of the most respected professionals in the industry to share their insights and expertise. Students will work with successful songwriters and get to record their song.

Session topics include:

Music Business 101: How It Works

Artist Branding/Marketing

Songwriting 101

The program is open to all students in 9th – 12th grades.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County and the Franklin Theatre to offer these sessions to students at a historic arts and culture destination, and we encourage all eligible students who are interested to register,” said Mark Kinzer, Director of Fine Arts at Williamson County Schools.

Interested parties can receive more information and sign up for the sessions HERE.

