Top Stories From Sept 6, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 6, 2023.
Tanger® Outlets Nashville announced it will open on October 27th in Antioch at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy. Read more.
A federal jury in Nashville has convicted Doctor Benjamin T. Toh, 68, of Chicago, Illinois, for his role in a more than $9.5 million health care fraud conspiracy, announced United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.
Living legend Dolly Parton took a few moments out of her busy schedule to share a special message with members of The Franklin Band. Read more.
A house went up in flames in Williamson County early Wednesday morning. Read more.
Legends Steakhouse has an amazing Saturday Steakhouse Cheeseburger and fries special for only $6.99. You can also add a milkshake for another $3. Read more.