Top Stories From Sept 6, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 6, 2023.

1List of Retailers Expected to Open at Tanger Outlet Nashville

Rendering from Tanger Outlet Nashville

Tanger® Outlets Nashville announced it will open on October 27th in Antioch at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy. Read more.

2Nashville Jury Convicts Physician in $9.5M Health Care Fraud

A federal jury in Nashville has convicted Doctor Benjamin T. Toh, 68, of Chicago, Illinois, for his role in a more than $9.5 million health care fraud conspiracy, announced United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.

3Dolly Parton Shares Message with The Franklin Band

Dolly Parton Shares Message with The Franklin Band

Living legend Dolly Parton took a few moments out of her busy schedule to share a special message with members of The Franklin Band. Read more.

4Williamson County House Fire Shuts Down Lanes on Horton Highway

A house went up in flames in Williamson County early Wednesday morning. Read more.

5Legends Steakhouse Offers Saturday Steakhouse Burger Special

legends restaurant

Legends Steakhouse has an amazing Saturday Steakhouse Cheeseburger and fries special for only $6.99. You can also add a milkshake for another $3. Read more.

