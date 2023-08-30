List of Retailers Expected to Open at Tanger Outlet Nashville

Tanger® Outlets Nashville announced it will open on October 27th in Antioch at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy.
Located just off I-24 in the Century Farms development, the open-air shopping center will offer 290,000 square feet of shopping and dining across seven retail buildings and an industry-leading community space for programming and activations.
Tanger Nashville will be the company’s third center to serve Tennessee-area markets, alongside centers covering the Sevierville and Memphis communities.
Several retailers have been announced. Here is a list of retailers expected to open. More stores will be announced in the future.
- Prince’s Hot Chicken
- Shake Shack
- TailGate Brewery
- Crumbl Cookies
- Red Bicycle Coffee
- Eggspectation
- Ariat
- Joe’s Jeans
- Neighborhood Goods
- Summersalt
- Roller Rabbit
- Robert Graham
- UGG
- Huk
- Ulta Beauty
- Coach
- Michael Kors
- Vera Bradley
- Fossil
- Sunglass Hut
- Oakley
- Nike
- Under Armour
- Puma
- adidas
- Journeys
- Polo Ralph Lauren
- Banana Republic
- J.Crew
- Victoria’s Secret
- vineyard vines
- Pottery Barn
- ZWILLING
- J.A. Henckels
- Kuhn Rikon