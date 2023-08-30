List of Retailers Expected to Open at Tanger Outlet Nashville

Tanger® Outlets Nashville announced it will open on October 27th in Antioch at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy.

Located just off I-24 in the Century Farms development, the open-air shopping center will offer 290,000 square feet of shopping and dining across seven retail buildings and an industry-leading community space for programming and activations.

Tanger Nashville will be the company’s third center to serve Tennessee-area markets, alongside centers covering the Sevierville and Memphis communities.

Several retailers have been announced. Here is a list of retailers expected to open. More stores will be announced in the future.

Prince’s Hot Chicken

Shake Shack

TailGate Brewery

Crumbl Cookies

Red Bicycle Coffee

Eggspectation

Ariat

Joe’s Jeans

Neighborhood Goods

Summersalt

Roller Rabbit

Robert Graham

UGG

Huk

Ulta Beauty

Coach

Michael Kors

Vera Bradley

Fossil

Sunglass Hut

Oakley

Nike

Under Armour

Puma

adidas

Journeys

Polo Ralph Lauren

Banana Republic

J.Crew

Victoria’s Secret

vineyard vines

Pottery Barn

ZWILLING

J.A. Henckels

Kuhn Rikon