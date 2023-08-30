List of Retailers Expected to Open at Tanger Outlet Nashville

By
Donna Vissman
-
Rendering from Tanger Outlet Nashville

Tanger® Outlets Nashville announced it will open on October 27th in Antioch at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy.

Located just off I-24 in the Century Farms development, the open-air shopping center will offer 290,000 square feet of shopping and dining across seven retail buildings and an industry-leading community space for programming and activations.

Tanger Nashville will be the company’s third center to serve Tennessee-area markets, alongside centers covering the Sevierville and Memphis communities.

Several retailers have been announced. Here is a list of retailers expected to open. More stores will be announced in the future.

  • Prince’s Hot Chicken
  • Shake Shack
  • TailGate Brewery
  • Crumbl Cookies
  • Red Bicycle Coffee
  • Eggspectation
  •  Ariat
  • Joe’s Jeans
  • Neighborhood Goods
  • Summersalt
  • Roller Rabbit
  • Robert Graham
  • UGG
  • Huk
  • Ulta Beauty
  • Coach
  • Michael Kors
  • Vera Bradley
  • Fossil
  • Sunglass Hut
  • Oakley
  • Nike
  • Under Armour
  • Puma
  • adidas
  • Journeys
  • Polo Ralph Lauren
  • Banana Republic
  • J.Crew
  • Victoria’s Secret
  • vineyard vines
  • Pottery Barn
  • ZWILLING
  • J.A. Henckels
  • Kuhn Rikon

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

