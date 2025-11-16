11/16/25: Partly Cloudy Early, Clearing Overnight at 61.7, Low 43.3

photo by Donna Vissman

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 61.7°F. Winds are blowing at a speed of 7.5 mph, with no precipitation currently reported.

Today, the county can expect a high of 64°F, while temperatures are predicted to drop to a low of 43.3°F by tonight. Despite the overcast conditions throughout the day, the chance for precipitation remains low at 5%. Maximum wind speeds could reach up to 12.4 mph.

For tonight, clear skies are forecasted with minimal wind, reaching speeds up to 5.1 mph. The temperature is expected to maintain at around the low of 43.3°F, with a 0% chance of precipitation.

Residents of Williamson County should experience a relatively mild and dry day followed by a clear and calm evening.

Today’s Details

High
64°F
Low
43°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:25am
Sunset
4:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 64°F 43°F Overcast
Monday 60°F 38°F Overcast
Tuesday 74°F 48°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 74°F 60°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 74°F 62°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 74°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 68°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

