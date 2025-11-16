25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Oct. 20

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for October 20-24, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$7,036,048Meadow Lake Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 107404 Cornwall DrBrentwood37027
$6,028,8376220 Murray LnBrentwood37027
$4,300,000Hopple John S Jr Pb 45 Pg 1214383 N Chapel RdFranklin37067
$3,500,000Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 76 Pg 638476 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$3,400,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b Pb 37 Pg 905238 Lysander LnBrentwood37027
$2,804,895Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396067 Congress DrFranklin37064
$2,775,000Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 1311807 Morgan Farms WayBrentwood37027
$2,730,285Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 431760 Benington PlaceBrentwood37027
$2,729,661Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 439916 Elland RdBrentwood37027
$2,565,000Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 1418654 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$2,360,000Traditions Sec4 Pb 73 Pg 891868 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$2,300,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 547804 Thurston CtCollege Grove37046
$2,300,000Troubadour Sec 13b Pb 85 Pg 1469512 Crooner Pvt CtCollege Grove37046
$2,240,337Stephens Valley Sec11 Pb 80 Pg 36039 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$2,108,000Taramore Ph12 Pb 72 Pg 579526 Nottaway LnBrentwood37027
$2,100,000Brentmeade Est 10 Pb 16 Pg 107721 Jones PkwyBrentwood37027
$2,098,100Laguna Pb 84 Pg 161007 Laguna DrFranklin37067
$1,959,000Bess Stephen F Pb 35 Pg 52210 Green RdFranklin37064
$1,852,681Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 867240 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$1,740,000Southern Preserve Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 1052117 Southern Preserve LnFranklin37064
$1,740,000Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 1311824 Barnstaple LnBrentwood37027
$1,625,000Echo Est Pb 24 Pg 30105 Alpine CtFranklin37069
$1,619,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1474036 Forestside DrFranklin37064
$1,542,225Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311031 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,539,449Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311039 Championship BlvdFranklin37064

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here