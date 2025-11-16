25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Oct. 20

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for October 20-24, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $7,036,048 Meadow Lake Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 107 404 Cornwall Dr Brentwood 37027 $6,028,837 6220 Murray Ln Brentwood 37027 $4,300,000 Hopple John S Jr Pb 45 Pg 121 4383 N Chapel Rd Franklin 37067 $3,500,000 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 76 Pg 63 8476 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $3,400,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b Pb 37 Pg 90 5238 Lysander Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,804,895 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6067 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $2,775,000 Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 131 1807 Morgan Farms Way Brentwood 37027 $2,730,285 Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43 1760 Benington Place Brentwood 37027 $2,729,661 Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43 9916 Elland Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,565,000 Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141 8654 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $2,360,000 Traditions Sec4 Pb 73 Pg 89 1868 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $2,300,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54 7804 Thurston Ct College Grove 37046 $2,300,000 Troubadour Sec 13b Pb 85 Pg 146 9512 Crooner Pvt Ct College Grove 37046 $2,240,337 Stephens Valley Sec11 Pb 80 Pg 3 6039 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $2,108,000 Taramore Ph12 Pb 72 Pg 57 9526 Nottaway Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,100,000 Brentmeade Est 10 Pb 16 Pg 107 721 Jones Pkwy Brentwood 37027 $2,098,100 Laguna Pb 84 Pg 16 1007 Laguna Dr Franklin 37067 $1,959,000 Bess Stephen F Pb 35 Pg 52 210 Green Rd Franklin 37064 $1,852,681 Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 86 7240 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $1,740,000 Southern Preserve Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 105 2117 Southern Preserve Ln Franklin 37064 $1,740,000 Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 131 1824 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,625,000 Echo Est Pb 24 Pg 30 105 Alpine Ct Franklin 37069 $1,619,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 4036 Forestside Dr Franklin 37064 $1,542,225 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1031 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,539,449 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1039 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064

