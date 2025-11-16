25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Oct. 20

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for October 20-24, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$7,036,048
|Meadow Lake Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 107
|404 Cornwall Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$6,028,837
|6220 Murray Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,300,000
|Hopple John S Jr Pb 45 Pg 121
|4383 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,500,000
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 76 Pg 63
|8476 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,400,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b Pb 37 Pg 90
|5238 Lysander Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,804,895
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6067 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,775,000
|Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 131
|1807 Morgan Farms Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,730,285
|Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43
|1760 Benington Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,729,661
|Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43
|9916 Elland Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,565,000
|Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141
|8654 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,360,000
|Traditions Sec4 Pb 73 Pg 89
|1868 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,300,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54
|7804 Thurston Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,300,000
|Troubadour Sec 13b Pb 85 Pg 146
|9512 Crooner Pvt Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,240,337
|Stephens Valley Sec11 Pb 80 Pg 3
|6039 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,108,000
|Taramore Ph12 Pb 72 Pg 57
|9526 Nottaway Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,100,000
|Brentmeade Est 10 Pb 16 Pg 107
|721 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,098,100
|Laguna Pb 84 Pg 16
|1007 Laguna Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,959,000
|Bess Stephen F Pb 35 Pg 52
|210 Green Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,852,681
|Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 86
|7240 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,740,000
|Southern Preserve Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 105
|2117 Southern Preserve Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,740,000
|Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 131
|1824 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,625,000
|Echo Est Pb 24 Pg 30
|105 Alpine Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,619,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|4036 Forestside Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,542,225
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1031 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,539,449
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1039 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
