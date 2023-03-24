Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1City of Franklin Kids Festival
Saturday, March 25, 10 am – 2 pm
Pinkerton Park, 405 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
It’s the 7th annual kids’ festival, where students from kindergarten display art to 12th grade. There will be live musical events as well.
2Studio Tenn Smoke on the Mountain
Friday -Sunday, March 24-26, 2 pm and 7 pm
Franklin United First United Methodist Church, 1070 W Jefferson St, Franklin
Smoke On The Mountain was conceived by Alan Bailey from the book by Connie Ray, and tells the hilarious and heartwarming story of a Saturday Night Gospel Sing at a country church in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains in 1938. The show features two dozen rousing bluegrass songs played and sung by the Sanders Family, a traveling group making its return to performing after a five-year hiatus. The score features such numbers as “I’ll Fly Away,” “Rock of Ages” and “Built on the Rock,” with musical arrangements from Mike Craver and Mark Hardwick.
Find tickets here.
3Owl’s Hill Nature Hike
Saturday, March 25, 9:30 am
545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
The wildflowers are blooming: Spring is here! Come enjoy all the colors this season offers on this expert-led hike. Watch the browns of winter give way to the spectrum of spring while we look for Blue-eyed Mary, Dutchman’s Britches, and Spring Beauty.
Register here.
4Lucky Ladd Farms
Saturday-Sunday March 24-25, 10 am – 4 pm
4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
Farmer Ladd and crew have planted 33 different varieties of tulips and over 300,000 bulbs so guests will experience a beautiful kaleidoscope of picture perfect tulips. Spend as much time as you like tiptoeing through the tulips. Tulips will be available for pick-your-own in the fields for only $1.50 per stem. A limited number of pre-cut flowers, arrangements, and potted tulip bulbs are also available in the barn market.
Stay and play, that’s right, while you are visiting, your admission ticket allows you to enjoy 50+ fun attractions and our one-of-a-kind photo ops.
Find tickets here.
5Easter Bunny Photos at Vintage 615
Saturday, March 25, 11 am – 3 pm
Vintage 615, 5075 Main Street, Spring Hill
Grab your camera and the kids! We will take care of the rest! Join us for our annual Easter Open House on Saturday, March 25th. FREE photos with the Easter Bunny from 11:00 – 3:00 We are excited to also feature the wildly popular goats of Sweet Swizzle Farms and Spring Hill Spider-man! (Spider-man will be visiting with guests from 2:00-3:00)