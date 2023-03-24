Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Lucky Ladd Farms

Saturday-Sunday March 24-25, 10 am – 4 pm

4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville

Farmer Ladd and crew have planted 33 different varieties of tulips and over 300,000 bulbs so guests will experience a beautiful kaleidoscope of picture perfect tulips. Spend as much time as you like tiptoeing through the tulips. Tulips will be available for pick-your-own in the fields for only $1.50 per stem. A limited number of pre-cut flowers, arrangements, and potted tulip bulbs are also available in the barn market.

Stay and play, that’s right, while you are visiting, your admission ticket allows you to enjoy 50+ fun attractions and our one-of-a-kind photo ops.

Find tickets here.