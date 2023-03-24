Miranda Lambert is Set to Release First Book ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’

Miranda Lambert prepares for the April 25 release of her first book, “Y’all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen,” written together with Holly Gleason, she announces a trio of book signing events to bring the recipes she was raised on and stories of intergenerational female friendship to fans nationwide.

Kicking off in New York City on release day, Lambert will visit the 5th Avenue Barnes & Noble store April 25 at 12 p.m. ET before appearing at The Grove Barnes & Noble store in Los Angeles on April 28 at 11 a.m. PT. She will also return to her hometown of Lindale, Texas – where many of the book’s stories were born – for a signing at her own Pink Pistol store on May 9 at 12 p.m. CT ahead of the ACM Awards in nearby Dallas later that week. Limited tickets priced at $38.11 plus an Eventbrite fee of $4 (which include one book each) will be available via YallEatYetBook.com at 11 a.m. local time tomorrow, March 21.

With “Y’all Eat Yet?” (Dey Street Books), the most awarded artist in ACM history takes readers deeper into her life off stage, on her farm and on the road, as well as sharing her beloved Airstream trailers, her signature fashion sense and decorating style. Lambert grew up surrounded by her mother and grandmother, and also by her mother’s tight-knit pack of girlfriends. With them, she learned the power of female friendship and the bonds that women share – and the way good food and drink is the perfect reason for any gathering of your girlfriends.

“Watching my mom and her friends, I saw the way pitching in, working together, loving music and being there for each other is the greatest gift you can have in life. I think my mom inherited that gift from her mom, because they both attracted the most awesome group of girlfriends,” says Lambert.

These colorful women knew how to have too much fun, come through in a jam, celebrate, cry when necessary and really, really cook – and it’s to these women that Lambert credits her own inviting, come-on-in personality. Each and every recipe in “Y’all Eat Yet?” has been handed down from her mom, grandma and those cherished friends, including Nonny’s Banana Pudding, The Loaf (aka “the meal that will get the ring”), Dutch Oven (Coffee Can) Campfire Cobbler, Stacked Enchilada Bake, Jalapeño Pimento Cheese, Roasted Root Vegetable Winter Salad, Whiskey Cupcakes and more.

For everything from porch parties to road trips, the holidays and celebratory gatherings, “Y’all Eat Yet?” is true to Lambert’s roots growing up in Texas. It showcases easy to prepare, hearty and delicious meals meant to be shared with those you love. Full of the moments most people never get to see in the life of one of country music’s most important female superstars – along with gorgeous fare and 50 recipes – “Y’all Eat Yet?” was created to fill your belly and feed your soul.