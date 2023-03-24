Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn to Headline Loretta Lynn’s Birthday Bash in April

Get ready to celebrate the most awarded female country recording artist in history. Tayla Lynn, granddaughter of legendary singer and songwriter Loretta Lynn, and Tre Twitty, grandson of Loretta Lynn’s longtime musical partner, the incomparable Conway Twitty, are set to do just that at Loretta Lynn’s 5th Annual Birthday Bash on Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. at the Troubadour Nashville Theater (2416 Music Valley Dr.).

The event commemorates what would have been the country music matriarch’s 91st birthday (b. April 14, 1932). Music lovers can expect to hear Loretta and Conway’s greatest hits intertwined with personal stories of Loretta’s life from those who knew her best.

“She always wanted to sing my songs,” Loretta Lynn once said of Tayla. “That girl is a fan of country music, especially her Memaw’s. When Doo (Loretta’s husband) died, I wouldn’t have made it without her. She was my angel.”

Twitty & Lynn have appeared on the Grand Ole Opry stage multiple times over the last several months and have an extensive nationwide tour—the Twitty & Lynn Salute to Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn—planned, with over 100 dates scheduled.

Joni Twitty will make a memorable appearance to share stories about her daddy and their friendship. Also, Shelly Fairchild among other special guests will appear at the Nashville show, along with Tayla’s dad, Ernie (Loretta’s youngest son), who will come out to sing with Tayla.

General admission tickets for the April 15 Birthday Bash are $40, find tickets here.