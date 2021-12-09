Williamson County Schools EIC Honored by Tennessee School Boards Association

A Williamson County Schools program is being honored by the State for its innovation and outstanding success.

During its annual convention November 18-21, the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) awarded the 2021 Award for Excellence in Education Program to the Williamson County School Board for the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC). The EIC, part of the district’s College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) department, allows students to work with local mentors to transform ideas and passions into business opportunities.

“We were very excited and shocked that we were considered for the award,” said WCS CCTE Director Jeremy Qualls. “It goes to show the uniqueness of the facility and program, and we are glad that the students and teachers are getting recognized for their hard work.”

The EIC opened to rising tenth through twelfth-grade students in the fall of 2019, and over the past three years, the enrollment number has increased to 180 students. In the fall of the 2021-22 school year, students at the EIC began working with the Tennessee Titans to create a marketing and content plan.

“It is so beneficial to any student who has the opportunity to participate,” said Qualls. “The ability to work within a team of people to create a business, product or service sets this program apart. We organically prepare students to be great thinkers and problem-solvers.”

Williamson County Schools received a glass trophy from the TSBA in recognition of the award.